By EDITORIAL

More by this Author

Secondary education is at a crossroads and requires radical transformation.

For years, the sector was underfunded leading to decay of infrastructure in schools.

Besides, the sector has suffered due to poor leadership.

Political patronage as well as parochial ethnic and community interests have also come into play to compound an otherwise vexed matter.

The rot in secondary education is manifested in the obsessive craze for a few top performing schools.

KCSE EXAM

Every parent seeking Form One admission is focused on the few schools, putting undue pressure on the principals and education officials.

Yet the country has many schools and, previously, all used to perform relatively well in national examinations.

Since the release of this year’s Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education examination results a few days ago, the public has raised questions about the quality of testing and marking.

But one component hardly examined is the quality of teaching and preparation of candidates for national examinations.

CHEATING

Until last year, many principals had devised systems to excel in exams.

It was a combination of outright stealing of exams, drilling candidates and paying for marks.

This ensured their schools obtained unusually very good grades but without actual teaching.

Now that the tricks have been stopped, they are left helpless and unable to perform.

Many schools long forgot to teach and, now that they are required to do exactly that, they cannot hack it.

All this explains how degraded school management and leadership had become.

HEAD TEACHERS

Against this background, the move by the Teachers Service Commission to transfer secondary school principals en masse makes sense.

Several principals had overstayed their welcome at their stations.

Some had turned the schools into personal fiefdoms and extended their tentacles through the system such that they had become untouchable.

They would make gross mistakes but nobody dared take action on them.

Not that TSC and Education Ministry officials did not know. They were all complicit.

PERFORMANCE

As standard practice, a principal should not stay in any school for more than 10 years, in fact, eight would be the upper limit.

Postings should also be done on merit not through patronage and dubious connections.

Conversely, principals accused of professional misconduct, mismanagement or theft of school funds should be sacked and, where criminal offence is established, they should face the law.

The practice of shuffling them and letting them go scot-free must stop.