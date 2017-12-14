By EDITORIAL

The land question has always been quite emotive. In fact, it was at the core of the independence struggle.

However, five decades later, we are not anywhere near fully solving it.

But we must acknowledge efforts by the Land ministry to resolve disputes and ease the issuance of land titles.

These documents can make a huge difference in people’s lives.

They can use them as collateral to obtain loans to boost farming and other enterprises.

One of the biggest challenges for the government is what to do with owners of fertile idle land.

It pains that there are many people who could work the land for a livelihood, but do not own any.

Instead, absentee landlords are sitting on huge tracts. This is what might have prompted the proposal to punish owners.

Ours is a country where private ownership of land is guaranteed in the Constitution. We must tread carefully on this sensitive issue.

Precedents have been set in other countries that we need to study as we seek to get absentee landlords to free land for productive use.

Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Willy Bett says the Lands ministry will propose an amendment to the law to impose higher taxes on unused land.

Zimbabwe flirted with a crude land redistribution targeting white farmers, which has ruined its agriculture.