Kenyans join the rest of the world to mark Christmas on Monday.

It is a universal date that galvanises the world in recognising the divine birth of Jesus Christ, which is key in the Christian faith.

Christmas is a season of goodwill, sharing and extending fraternal relationships.

For Kenya, this is a Christmas with a difference.

The country went through tempestuous moments this year, nearly exploding at certain times due to high-octane politics.

SECESSION

It is by sheer resilience and good nature of the citizens that we survived and remain a nation joined by common historical, political and economic ties.

Even so, the country remains deeply divided along ethnic and political fault lines.

A country once fully united under a common goal has been assaulted by talk of secession, showing how deep the disenchantment goes.

Although the electoral question was resolved and the new administration inaugurated into office, the fissures remain because the divisive political questions have not been resolved.

LEADERS

Concerns persist about electoral justice, diminishing democratic space, poor governance, human rights abuses, as well as lack of accountability and transparency in the management of public resources.

High levels of corruption, mismanagement of public resources, exclusion and nepotism continue to define government operations.

As we celebrate Christmas, we need to reflect on the challenges and make resolutions to end them.

Christmas should have a meaning; it should jolt the nation to re-engineer itself, redefine its goals and make commitment to righting the wrongs.

It is evident that it is the politicians who have divided the country through ethnic and regional mobilisation.

HARMONY

Both the Jubilee administration and the National Super Alliance (Nasa) leaders have sowed seeds of discord and must be told that we cannot continue pulling in different directions.

The country cannot survive that way. We need one another and co-existence is paramount.

We ask the leaders to use this festive season to make amends, end the culture of hatred and bring the citizens together in the spirit of friendship that Christmas stands for.