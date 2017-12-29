Betting company SportPesa has indicated it is considering pulling out its sponsorships.

Modern sport is serious business and we must handle it as such.

By EDITORIAL

Kenyan sport is staring at a tumultuous start to 2018 with one of the biggest financiers in the sector threatening to withdraw sponsorship of several sports programmes.

Betting company SportPesa has indicated it is considering pulling out its sponsorships for, among others, football, rugby and boxing owing to increased taxation on gaming that comes into effect next month, and which they view as “punitive.”

The net effect will see several sports programmes teetering on the brink of collapse as the firm has virtually single-handedly financed their operations over the last few years.

FINANCING

This precarious state of affairs should be a wake-up call to Kenya’s managers to embrace different, more sustainable models of sports financing that are less risky and not over-reliant on single benefactors.

While it is disappointing that the much trumpeted National Sports Fund has taken way too long in taking off the ground, clubs and federations must not rely solely on handouts, but seek marketing partnerships in the long run.