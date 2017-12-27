Let go of the old and send your children to new national schools

By KENNEDY BUHERE

The Education ministry undertook to ensure that all 2017 KCPE candidates who scored 400 marks and above would be admitted to any of the 103 national schools in the country.

The ministry has done exactly that. It has also admitted others into these schools in light of sub-county quota, equity and affirmative action principles that guide the ministry during placement of children into Form One.

It is regrettable that some parents whose pupils performed well in the exam are obsessed with the original 13 national schools.

They are disappointed that their children were not admitted to any of these schools.

PRIDE

This is unfortunate. The 90 additional national schools the ministry created have comparable teaching and learning environments and capabilities as the 13.

The ministry has invested heavily in the 90, thereby creating or replicating the desirable environment that defines national schools.

These institutions provide equally compelling teaching and learning experiences that will help the children realise their dreams.

The ministry expanded the national schools as the original ones could not cope with the ever growing number of candidates who performed well.

The 90 schools upgraded to national status had their classrooms, hostels, laboratories and libraries modernised and expanded to provide a teaching and learning environment that befits the calibre of students they now admit.

They were also provided with more teachers.

QUALITY

Suffice it to say that the new generation of national schools is as good as the old one.

Every school has an optimum capacity. If you admit children into a school beyond its capacity, you hurt the quality of education the institution seeks to preserve or improve on.

The ministry is also guided by the principle of equity in the selection of children for Form One.

Under the principle, the ministry ensures placement in national schools by applying sub-county quotas, based on candidature strength and affirmative action.

AFFIRMATIVE ACTION

Every sub-county is entitled to a slot in a national school and by affirmative action, which is grounded in the Constitution; children from marginalised and minority groups and areas are given a chance to join national schools.

Merit and performance are still the guiding principles in the selection decisions but in respect to the sub-county quotas and affirmative action.

If we do away with these guidelines, we end up locking out an entire generation of children from many counties from the national school system and incidentally, from the extra-county secondary school system.

MERIT

The resulting admission into national schools and other categories of schools is likely to be unjust, and inequitable.

We would end up admitting students into national, extra and county schools from an elite social strata.

This is not good for a harmonious society and national cohesion.