Criticism of exam results often unfair amid selfish expectations

Experts concur that education promotes employability skills and is a critical aspect of neo-liberal discourse of ‘learning for earning’ that facilitates social, political, economic and cultural change. Poverty and economic marginalisation are, therefore, tied to assessment outcomes.

When education standards are not verifiable and recognised across the globe, or even competitive within a country, the less privileged in society are susceptible to marginalisation and eventual high poverty levels. The stakes must, therefore, be raised quite high and criticism of a system that generates mass failure hyped in the court of public opinion as it has a direct effect on the masses whose children sit public examinations.

Equity of access to higher education, where employability skills are acquired, becomes a government duty—which is sacrosanct if every citizen has to be accorded their right to education.

The fear that if a cohort of students fall victim to unfair exam practices through compromised assessments they are forever marginalised sets up the masses and the government on a warpath that is unwarranted.

INTEGRITY

It is a solemn duty of exam management boards to ensure the integrity of tests and assessment standards are jealously upheld and guarded to maintain public trust. Consistency in performance standards should then be maintained in every exam cycle to guarantee every candidate credible results free of any form of bias. This will, in turn, curb instances of public bashing and unsubstantiated criticism of the outcome.

One purpose of assessments is to judge institutions. Governments, being political entities, are always under the public radar with regard to accountability. Since it is the custodian of exams, the results are used to gauge its performance.

Normally on results day, there are always accusations on whether the exams were too easy or too hard upon comparability analyses. Such criticism often lacks objectivity as the views are two-dimensional—on a pass-or-fail pedestal.

A high percentage pass in an exam window is, to the public, a reflection of lowered education standards. The contrary portrays poor quality teaching and assessment.

Whichever side of the coin the argument takes, these are expectations in any assessment. The question should, therefore, be on the standard setting process that is a product of the curriculum.

OYUGI TOBIAS, Seychelles.

* * *

This year education system in Kenya is set to undergo minor and major changes at the same time.

The changes could be advantageous to the leaner, but are all the key stakeholders in the education sector fully involved?

For instance, do the parents even understand what the new curriculum is all about?

Some parents believe that secondary school education is now free; they are not aware that only tuition fee was waived. How will the school heads convince them that they not stealing from them when they demand money for lunch and boarding expenses?