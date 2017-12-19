Devolution can help Kenya realise its football potential

By DEREK LIECH

As we congratulate Harambee Stars for winning this year’s Council of East and Central Africa Football Association tournament, the authorities concerned need to continue making efforts to improve local soccer in the country.

Kenya can even win the Africa Cup of Nations and the African Nations Championship (Chan), and make an impact in the World Cup, based on the fact that we have produced reputable international players such as Dennis Oliech, Macdonald Mariga and Victor Wanyama.

The editorial ‘Kudos to Stars for victory’ (Daily Nation, December 18), was spot on when it said: “Football Kenya Federation must ensure that the stars train under the right atmosphere devoid of hitches such as delays in payment of allowances.

“The right facilities and quality friendly matches will be crucial if the much desired results are to be realised.”

Devolution can also help in producing positive results through good sports management and construction of world class stadiums.

Vihiga Queens and Vihiga United, made up of local talent, have both qualified for the 2018 National Premier League.

This demonstrates that the future of Kenyan sport lies in counties.

We should focus on counties in our efforts to identify and nurture talent.