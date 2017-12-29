Exam results were an eye opener on state of Kenya’s education

The public uproar has been as a result of mass failure by students, with a majority scoring less than C+.

The release of the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education examination results on December 20, 2017 was one of the highlights of the year.

The Education Cabinet Secretary, Dr Fred Matiang’i, released results within a record 21 days after the completion of the exams. It caught many by surprise.

This year’s results have received criticism as a well as praise. The public uproar has been as a result of mass failure by students, with a majority scoring less than C+. The CS, however, is categorical that the results are a true reflection the students’ own efforts and ability.

A lot of aspersions have been levelled against the marking process.

DUMMIES

Marking is a process with distinct stages of pre-marking, marking and post-marking. Pre-marking entails a careful selection of dummies for marking by the chief examiners and their assistants.

These dummies are later marked by senior examiners and ordinary examiners. In some papers, such as sciences and mathematics, pre-tests and tests are administered after the completion of marking.

The essence of the pre-tests and the tests is to assess the extent to which an examiner can effectively apply the marking scheme in marking of scripts.

The second stage is marking of live scripts, which is done using a conveyor belt system. No examiner marks one candidate’s script entirely.

Instead, a script is marked by between six to seven examiners. The process is meticulous. Once the scripts are marked, they are cross checked before they are checked by a different team that did not mark them.

COMPUTERS

Then the marks are entered onto the mark sheets. Again they are cross checked and checked. Then the marks are taken for capturing in the computers.

The captured marks are then taken back for adjudication — a process where the captured mark is checked against the score on the candidate’s script to ensure that the marks captured are actually the exact marks scored by the candidate. All this ensures that no gap is left that could disadvantage a candidate.

There critical questions we need to ask ourselves. What caused the mass failure? Was the learners’ comprehensive ability superseded by the tests? It is reported that most candidates were unable to correctly interpret the questions.

If this is anything to go by, then there is need for a paradigm shift in pedagogical skills. Emphasis should be given to the application of the knowledge learned. This should be our major concern rather than bashing of the results.