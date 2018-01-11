Forget grades, students should collect knowledge, not papers

The core function of assessment of students is the skills and competencies that are attributable to the current education system.

Examination results are never unanimously accepted; they are often contested.

In the United Kingdom, where Kenya draws the foundation of its education systems, there are concerns over increasing As. This has generated debate not on the results but the curriculum.

The United States has gradually moved away from using high-stakes State exams in determining university placement and allowed universities to use their own parameters, though standardised by the higher education agencies.

Such thoughtful solutions lower the annual results day rhetoric.

The core function of assessment of students is the skills and competencies that are attributable to the current education system. Yes, assessments are used to hold governments accountable and it is fair and within one’s right to ask questions when we do not agree with the exam results.

CHANGES

The value proposition of how this then changes the subsequent results should be carefully thought out and concrete and objective propositions made within the public sphere as points for engagement with the Education ministry.

It is interesting that KCPE results do not generate as much debate yet it is the very conveyor belt that put through the candidates who sat KCSE. Why? We live with the hope that students will get better and we can easily manoeuvre to have them join good secondary schools. As is the policy, joining Form One is not pegged on subject performance but an amorphous cut-off mark which schools can fiddle with.

University placement is more stringent with limited options, especially in joining the traditional stereotyped careers such as medicine, law and engineering.

Also, the runaway conversion of middle-level colleges to universities has brainwashed all to believe that one’s literacy index is subject to having a degree. That is a fallacy.

Typical of our psyche, the noise will dissipate and, before we know it, the 2018 exam results will be here. Reforms notwithstanding, an overall look at the entire education system need concerted efforts and participation from all.

Let us have episodic national engagement on the quality of education that we will cherish.

OYUGI TOBIAS, Nairobi.

* * *

The narrative of “failing” of KCSE candidates is misplaced, misguiding and debilitating to parents whose children fall under the castigated categorisation.

The overriding objective of learning institutions should be to facilitate learners to attain their inherent gift and potential, which is not necessarily academic.

The government has made efforts, including establishing a National Qualification Framework where potential learners are provided with pathways to higher education, academic grades notwithstanding.

One does not need direct entry to the university but can start off at certificate level and progressively scale up to postgraduate level.

This will too significantly produce some crucial calibre of manpower various facets of the economy.