Give graduates tools, seed capital to practise skills learnt

Even with the new education curriculum intent on producing school leavers and graduates who are more focused on creating jobs, there are other aspects of job creation that the government should pay attention to.

Having great ideas and skills is important but actualising them is more important. Graduates wishing to become an entrepreneur should receive interest-free loans or State-backed loans from the banks.

The government should further register or give business permits at no charge. With proper incentives, graduates can create employment in all sectors of the economy.

GRADUATES

Teachers can create wonderful private academies and colleges, law graduates can start world-class law firms and business graduates can expand the service industry in all areas.

Engineering graduates can help to establish competitive manufacturing firms and religious education graduates can found theological institutions and places of worship.

In order to ensure the country enjoys food security, graduates in the agriculture field should be provided with farm inputs and land on which to practise their skills.

Our unutilised land is three times bigger than that we farm, yet many times our people go hungry due to poor farming and food storage methods.

Graduates need skills but also the necessary incentives to create jobs and wealth for our country.