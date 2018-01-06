Graft the leading factor in escalating road accidents

Corruption could be the single greatest factor contributing to the high rate of road carnage in Kenya, with a very high toll in December 2017.

Money seems to be more important in Kenya than human life. Many road accidents are caused by Sh50 notes issued to traffic officers to allow faulty Public Service Vehicles (PSVs) and trucks to proceed on their reckless journeys.

Approximately Sh30 billion is collected in bribes on the major highways each year, enough to construct a road similar to the Thika Highway.

Nobody at NTSA or the traffic department seems willing to take responsibility. Horror stories are always narrated by survivors, who are hostages of the PSV crew.

Knee-jack reactions such as banning night travel will not work. The ban is costly and affects the economy.

TRAVEL AT NIGHT

For instance, many traders travel at night so as to transact business during the day.

Currently, more time is being spent on transport. A similar ban four years ago did not work. Accidents are a crystallisation of faulty vehicles, corrupt traffic officers and poor road designs.

Take Cairo; it has about thrice the number of vehicles in Nairobi but the accidents are minimal.

The night travel ban comes at a time when schools and colleges are reopening, while many citizens are still in far-flung areas after the festive season. The economic inconvenience is too great. The President should offer direction, recalling that he promised the nation a 24-hour economy.

KAMICHORE MUTINDIRA, via email

***

The Kenya NGOs Platform supports the night travel ban as a short-term measure to prevent road accidents.

But we urge the government through the relevant road authorities and police to put in place long-lasting measures to safeguard travellers in the future.

It is saddening that Kenya has lost many people through road accidents that could have been prevented. We urge the police, National Transport and Safety Authority and other agencies to remain vigilant to reduce road accidents.

All citizens and especially passengers should ensure that drivers are more careful. Long distance drivers should be checked at certain points for conformity to the rules.

Also, PSVs should not over charge passengers. Kenyans are already over burdened financially. The government should take action on PSV operators who overcharge passengers.