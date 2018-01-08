Insurance industry can help to curb runaway road carnage

The country has just come out of a festive season remembered more for fatal road accidents than partying.

Media reports show that about 300 people died on the road in December alone as even more survivors sustained injuries, some debilitating, and will be crippled.

This is costly to the bereaved families, especially if they lost breadwinners, and the nation for losing productive or promising citizens. It is costly to the insurance sector, which has to pay compensation to the victims.

ACCIDENT

Insurance compensation for a motor accident death is capped at Sh3 million, while there are lesser claims for non-fatal injuries. This translates to over a billion shillings for the December fatalities alone.

We have more than 10 classes of insurance business in Kenya. Most of the December fatalities were from public service vehicles, a fact not lost on the insurance fraternity. Last month alone took away 0.5 per cent of the expected premium income for 2017 from only one class of insurance business: Motor.

Is the insurance industry taking the issue of road accidents seriously enough to do something about it?

Several attempts at bringing sanity to our roads — including erecting speed bumps and constructing overhead pedestrian footbridges and underpasses on roads — have had various degrees of success. We also have the National Transport Authority (NTSA) doing their thing with alcoblow.

DIGITAL

The agency has even introduced digital driving licences. These are especially progressive as they bring in a concept from the Western world of storing data on driver’s behaviour when behind the wheel. The data is then used to assess the driver’s suitability on the road.

This is good for insurance companies, who can work with the NTSA in accessing a driver’s record so that it can be pegged on the premiums to be paid.

For that to be practical, however, a law will have to be passed to allow insurance cover to be issued to drivers and not vehicles as is the norm.

There is also a company, called Roadwise Solutions, that is trying to do the same thing with cameras. They have introduced a Western concept of fitting mobile dashboard cameras that capture driver’s behaviour behind the wheel.

GADGETS

The cameras will also capture incidents outside the vehicle — such as causes of accidents. That will go a long way in assisting insurance companies in their claim processing.

In a motor vehicle insurance cover application are questions on the suitability of the driver, conviction for traffic offences and experience, et cetera.

The insurers’ bid to get driver information can be backed up by hard truths of the data collecting gadgets and be more effective in mitigating losses.

Insurance companies should encourage road users to acquire such gadgets by way of premium discounts or the amount of excess to be paid in case of an accident, just as with car tracking devices.

Insurance industry players should be at the forefront of efforts to curb road accidents.