I smell a rat in latest Kenya Airways share price trend

Granted, I got it wrong in my letter of last week, in which I lamented the ballooning Kenya Airways share price at the Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE).

I had not known that there was a share consolidation of 4:1.

However, there is still a problem.

Writing in the Business Daily of Tuesday, the CEO at Kestrel Capital, who disclosed that he is also an adviser to Kenya Airways, put everything in black and white.

Writing as an authority, he wondered why the national carrier’s share was trading at Sh15 instead of Sh1.

But the small-scale investors, who may not read such articles, will continue spending their money on buying what they think is an “improved” KQ share.

It is heartless for the investment banks and stock brokerages to accept to touch the KQ shares without drawing to the attention of their clients the potential risk.

They should not just think of the commission to be earned.

This is a matter of national importance and it is hypocrisy of the highest order when it appears that ethics have been disregarded.

The said CEO also mentioned “fundamentals” at KQ and did not paint that in bright colours.

The Capital Markets Authority (CMA) and NSE should protect the investor who is not market-savvy by stepping in to prevent a scam. Or they can explain this.