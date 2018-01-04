Land grabbers targeting ILRI research land in Konza

In partnership with Kenyan and international researchers, work at the station has increased incomes, Sh3.3 billion annually, and provided thousands of jobs.

The story, Konza neighbours ask for ILRI research land (DN, Dec. 25), exposed a plot by land grabbers using a murky investment scheme to make a false claim on the property.

Kapiti Research Station, Machakos County, is home to an active, critically important research station doing work essential to millions of small-scale meat and dairy producers in Kenya and Africa.

The land has been owned and operated by the non-profit International Livestock Research Institute (ILRI) since the 1980s.

In partnership with Kenyan and international researchers, work at the station has increased incomes, Sh3.3 billion annually, and provided thousands of jobs.

It has helped to develop a widely used vaccine against East Coast fever in cattle, which kills an unvaccinated animal in Africa every 30 seconds. They are also testing promising vaccines against Rift Valley and malignant catarrhal fevers.

LIVESTOCK

The scientists are improving disease resistance in local livestock such as the Boran and cross-breeding high-yielding exotic Dorper sheep with drought- and disease-resistant local red Maasai sheep to help farmers deal with climate change.

As a community service, Kapiti makes available to farmers in the drier areas hardy crossbred stock for improved livestock farming.

All of that is now imperilled by the greedy actions of a few.