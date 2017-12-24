Localise Christmas fete to make it have meaning to us

By CYRUS KANDIE

More by this Author

“Noel, Noel, Noel, Noel

Born is the king of Israel ...”

This is one of the Christmas carols people have been rehearsing for the big day.

Preparations for Christmas church services have also been going on.

Presents and clothes were bought ahead of the day, which is marked by feasting and merry-making.

However, amid the euphoria, there are mistakes we make but tend to ignore.

CONTEXT

The most “thrilling” experience is hearing these songs being sung in the vernacular or even in the original language but with a local language accent.

You might wonder whether it is the same song or a brand new one.

The phrase “The bells of Christmas are ringing” should be done away with in our Kenyan context.

We must admit that only a handful of churches in the country have bells (unless you worship in a classroom).

It should be more of: “The drums of Christmas are sounding”.

WINTER

The word “winter” is out of the Kenyan context. When you tune in to some local television stations, snow and snowflakes are used in the introductory section to show that it is Christmas time.

Some hymns mention winter. This is a term most Kenyans only come across only in the movies.

You ask if it snows and the answer is: “It is always summer in Africa.”

The symbolic Christmas tree is mostly found in Asia, America and some temperate regions.

We ought to localise Christmas.