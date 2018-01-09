Medical drone technology could save arid lands

The former President Mwai Kibaki had dedicated a full ministry to address challenges of the marginalised areas commonly known as ASAL areas.

In his vision 2030 agenda singled out for special attention is the arid and semi-arid lands of Kenya. Commonly called the ‘ASALs’, they make up 89 per cent of the country.

The arid counties alone make up 70 per cent of the country and are home to 36 per cent of the population.

These counties largely depend on pastoralism. Due to the nature of their lifestyle, vastness of the land, climatic conditions and poor infrastructure, it makes it almost impossible to safe lives whenever their are medical emergencies.

Zipline Inc a US-based company successfully launched a medical supply drone in Rwanda.

This technology grew out of cries where patients urgently needed blood.

This technology has fully be embraced by Tanzanian government and 2018 the Tanzanian government is set to roll out about 100 drones to make up to 2 000 deliveries per day.

These drones are designed to deliver vaccines, medicine and blood on upon requisitions made by medical workers based in hardship areas.