Ministry should strive to avoid mistakes that bedevilled 8-4-4

The ministry of education has been preparing for reforms in the education sector to addressing the challenges in the 8-4-4 system. The current system has largely been examination oriented.

The 8-4-4 system was hurriedly implemented and teachers were not well prepared. Some subjects, like home science and music, did not have trained teachers.

Further, some technical subjects required laboratories, which are still lacking in many schools. The syllabus was broad and was to be covered within a short time. This encouraged rote learning.

The broad syllabus pushed teachers to begin holiday teaching with additional costs in the parents. Little children in lower primary had to carry heavy bags full of books.

Basically, the 8-4-4 system has been a burden both to the learners and teachers.

EXCELLENT GRADES

The system collapse started when the clamour for excellent grades begun at the expense of the acquisition of skills and knowledge. We have quite a number of doctors, engineers, lawyers and other professionals who do not merit those positions. They are products of examination cheating.

While the intention to adopt a new system of education is good, hurried implementation will amplify the 8-4-4 shortcomings. Teachers have not been adequately prepared. Learning materials are not ready. These are the same issues that 8-4-4 faced.

Teachers are the implementers of a curriculum, how then can a new system be adopted before training them? Sometime back, the KICD rolled out a pilot project in selected schools.

REFORMS

The KICD has not shared its findings. Importantly, much as the KICD is charged with overseeing curriculum reforms, the institute cannot work effectively without collaboration with universities.

Universities are the repository of research. Every year, they churn out graduates with excellent publications on challenges and possible remedies in the education sector.

These publications are lying idle in university libraries. The TSC, being the employer of teachers, must not be relegated either.

TSC has qualified officers who must be at the centre of curriculum reforms. It is the TSC that should, in collaboration with KICD and other stakeholders, ensure teachers are not only well prepared but properly trained and motivated to roll out the new system.

There is no need to repeat the mistakes of 8-4-4 in our curricula. Let the ministry of Education heed the advice of experts.