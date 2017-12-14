Observe caution on dangerous sections to avert road crashes

Drink-driving is one of the main causes of accidents.

The government must make it compulsory for the Highway Code to be taught in primary and secondary schools.

Driving on a major road without traffic signs is the most dangerous thing for new users of the stretch.

One of the causes of road accidents in Kenya is failure by drivers to observe caution on dangerous sections.

When on the road, a driver must take into account the weight and speed of his or her vehicle, effectiveness of its brakes and proximity to other vehicles.

When you also consider other factors — such as poor road design, anger and impatience among many road users — one fully appreciates the need for caution.

When driving on Kenyan roads, it is necessary to assume that other drivers are mad men and women behind the wheel, a situation that should make us take defensive driving to another level.

Lack of sleep, exhaustion and consumption of alcohol or drugs reduces a driver’s reaction time.

Other causes of accidents include failure to keep a safe distance between your car and the one in front, driving while texting or talking on the phone, overtaking at sharp corners and failure to exercise patience at junctions or intersections.

Joe Musyoki,Kajiado.

* * *

I recently drove from Tanzania through the Isebania border point. I traversed Migori, Kisii and Bomet counties through the Narok escarpment to Nairobi.

The road from Kisii really meanders. Despite this, there are no warning signs indicating the presence of bumps ahead. You do not need to be drunk to hit unmarked bumps.

The road connecting Bomet to Narok is worse.

The roads have speed limit signs but lack speed derestriction ones.

The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) should move fast and ensure all roads are marked with the appropriate signs. This is particularly important for first time users of the roads and during this festive season.

VICTOR MUTOBERA, Nairobi.

* * *

Trucks with loads of cargo put immense pressure on brakes when going down a steep slope.

Experienced lorry drivers engage lower gear before descending as they know that downshifting may fail as the vehicle gathers speed downhill. However, some drivers freewheel along descents in a bid to save on fuel but this is dangerous.

When the driver experiences brake failure on a descent and cannot engage a lower gear to slow down the truck becomes an unstoppable missile with momentum building up as the length increases.

John Mwaura Wanjeri,Nairobi.

* * *

At nyama choma joints, you find drivers taking alcohol. When they drive home while drunk, accidents are bound to occur.

Similar scenes play out among people going for funerals and weddings in hired matatus. The drivers are free for many hours and tend to drink, ending up exposing themselves and their passengers to danger on the road.