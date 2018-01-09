Parliamentary system is best bet for Kenya’s poll challenges

As a growing democracy, there is a lot that Kenya can learn from other countries to achieve electoral justice and harmony, just as we borrowed heavily from United States and South Africa in drafting our Constitution.

Looking at the founding of nations of Israel and Germany, there are a lot of similarities as contrasts also abound.

The countries were ‘newly’ created nearly at the same time. Israel was crafted as a new state in 1948 and a new Germany in 1949, both after Second World War. One was the oppressor and the other the victim.

BASIC LAW

Though they are miles apart, The Basic Law (the constitution guiding the two countries) emphasises balance of power between the executive led by the Prime Minister (Israel) or Chancellor for Germany’s case and President who is the head of state.

In essence, the two countries practice parliamentary democracy.

Parliamentary system is good for countries that are ethnically, racially, religiously or ideologically divided. It has helped to stabilise these nations.

Studies have shown that no third world presidential system has successfully made the transition to democracy without experiencing coups, bloody wars, or constitutional breakdown.

World Bank notes that parliamentary system is less associated with corruption because its watchdogs are strong and parties are banking on character of MPs to make it back to Parliament.

CREATES

In addition, parliamentary system creates a strong party discipline between the executive and the legislature. The president and other executive administrators are apolitical and are only called to answer to areas touching on their areas of administration.

Any involvement in politics or influencing political direction results in impeachment/vote of no confidence in the Senate for president and National Assembly for ministers and other bureaucrats respectively.

Moreover, parliamentary system brings inclusiveness as the president heads the state, chief justice heads judiciary and PM the executive. Then we have the two speakers-National Assembly and Senate.

In addition, for Kenyan case, we can create two posts of deputy PMs which will bring regional and tribal balance.

One deputy PM to head Ministry of Public Service and coordination of national government functions while the other one to head Ministry of Devolution and coordination of the functions of county governments.

The parliamentary can also ease the nomination of representatives in both parliament and county assemblies by allowing voters to vote for their preferred party during elections.

This will strengthen political parties, forcing them to conduct fair and credible nominations, and to respect the will of voters.

The imperial powers of the president and obsession with powerful presidency as a panacea to our challenges will be minimised.