Retire these static, aged professors

Prof Maurice Amutabi wrote an interesting piece in last week’s Sunday Nation on retirement of professors and PhD holders. In the article, he said old professors and doctors should work until they are “retired by nature.” But there are generally two kinds of professors and PhD holders, the dynamic and the static.

Dynamic scholars keep abreast with political, economic, social, technological, legal and environmental changes. They are versatile, continually recreating themselves. They are the salt of academia. These scholars should never be retired.

Static scholars, of whom the professor gave many examples, remain stagnant despite astronomic changes in academia. They apply static intellectual lenses and are insensitive to change.

They use old lecture notes developed in the 1970s and 1980s. They are an academic liability and generate inertia. They should be retired.

INTELLIGENT

Prof Amutabi also indicates that “fresh PhD holders” will usually “demonstrate to the class how intelligent they are”. This is not scientific. What is the dichotomy between a “fresh PhD holder” and a “non-fresh PhD holder”? There is no such classification.

A PhD is the highest accolade in academics. The hallmark of the holder of such a high intellectual title is humility. After extending the frontiers of knowledge and going through the rigours of research, one becomes conscious of one’s own limitations — the nothingness and minuteness in the cosmic equation. Every genuine PhD is, therefore, a humble academic steward.