Rising unga price deserving punishment for Kenyans

Voters jump all over picking hand-outs during campaigns, oblivious of the fact that the money will be paid back in a painful way.

The price of maize flour is on an accelerated upward trajectory.

Last week, I felt intellectually molested and conned, as an economist, when the Agriculture Cabinet secretary issued a statement stating that the prices of unga would rise since supply of maize had increased.

This was a blatant insult to economics and any sound member of the society since it is obvious for prices of such a daily basket commodity to automatically go down whenever there is an increase in supply of raw materials. Anyway, what he forgot was the disclaimer: “All factors (politics) held constant.”

In the coming days, affording a meal of ugali will be the preserve of a select few because the price of unga will keep soaring. Most Kenyans have a story of electricity bills for the past two months and they well know why.

PUNISHMENT

From whichever angle you look at it, this is a deserved punishment for the mistakes Kenyans make at the ballot. Not necessarily in the just-concluded polls but for quite some time now.

If a politician spends Sh50 million on an MP seat and a motion to lower unga prices is tabled in Parliament and the cartels approached the lawmaker with a Sh20 million bribe, do you expect him to support the bill?