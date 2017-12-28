Schools must embrace internet to improve teaching, learning

Most secondary school students in Kenya are not allowed to have gadgets such as smartphones, tablets and laptops while they are at their institutions despite the obvious educational benefits that can be derived from such devices if they are internet-enabled.

It is sad that most school authorities treat such gadgets as unwanted contraband.

There is no doubt that students and teachers can gain a lot from the massive information on the World Wide Web for teaching and learning. Both teachers and students in high school end up missing out as a result of the authorities’ attitude.

EDUCATION TOOL

Consider an important educational tool such as YouTube that provides information through sound, video and graphics. It has the ability to create real-life experiences and add fun to learning.

Such a tool can assist learners to grasp difficult concepts even without a teacher. By repeatedly using multimedia tutorials from different presenters, the likelihood of grasping the so-called difficult concepts is very high.

It is time the authorities allowed students to use internet-enabled gadgets in secondary schools. They should also endeavour to provide free Wi-Fi hotspots within the compounds to make learning exciting and more effective.

Apart from engaging in self- learning, I would not be surprised if such students start discovering innovative solutions to some of our problems at a tender age.

While students in the developed world are increasingly being required to design websites, create computer codes and make multimedia presentations to demonstrate their mastery of problem-solving skills, ours still heavily rely on a few recommended textbooks with the aim of memorising the stuff in a bid to pass examinations.

UNDERSTANDING

No wonder, most students gave brief answers in the 2017 Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examination. This was probably due to lack of deeper understanding of issues.

While students elsewhere on the globe are drawing from the expertise of other individuals worldwide, our own are restricted to their local teachers, most of whom have little exposure.

It would be interesting to find out, for instance, how many of our students participate in network-based collaborations with other learners around the world.

As a librarian, I believe that leveraging on technology can help our poor schools to compete effectively with even the most endowed ones. This would also help to bridge the digital divide between the two groups of schools.

TECHNOLOGY

Today, there are many opportunities offered by technology. For instance, the Open Society is helping poor countries to access free e-books, tutorials, notes and applications. Developing countries, including Kenya, need to take advantage of these materials.

The government is struggling with the problem of terrorism in some parts of Kenya, where non-local teachers are targeted. The government or the private sector could invest in Moodle, a free platform where students are taught online by teachers who are based elsewhere.

It is time school authorities changed their static mindsets regarding internet-enabled gadgets and take advantage of the new and emerging technologies to improve teaching and learning.