Most hospitals now have special wards for boda boda accident victims, including the riders and their passengers.

We are a country governed by the rule of law and road accidents involving them are a part and parcel of this law.

Why boda boda riders resort to burning people’s vehicles when one of their colleagues is involved in an accident with it is incomprehensible.

Why should boda boda riders be left to do whatever they want at the expense of other Kenyans?

Kenya is witnessing a culture that is very retrogressive and, to an extent, criminal being perpetrated by the youth, especially boda boda riders.

Although it is a habit that is only being witnessed some parts of the country, it is shameful and should be condemned by all.

During demonstrations over the elections, vehicles were burnt, especially in areas around Kisumu, and one wonders why this happened when the drivers and their vehicles were not part of the political problems the youth face.

Many thought then that it was just a herd mentality and political euphoria and would evaporate. But it seems this culture has been entrenched.

A lorry was torched in Migori some time back after an accident.

Last weekend, boda boda operators burnt a bus in Homa Bay Town by after a rider rammed it and was badly injured.

But this is not the solution and the riders should not take the law into their own hands.

Kenyans know the pain and suffering these riders have caused.

The hooligans masquerading as professionals operate so recklessly that many people have been killed or crippled in road accidents.

In most accidents involving boda bodas and vehicles, it is almost always that it is the riders at fault.

The authorities should protect other motorists from these rogue riders.

They have no right to make the lives of other road users miserable.

As a matter of urgency, the traffic department of the police should start sensitising the riders on the dangers of their behaviour and arrest those who destroy other people’s property illegally.

DAVID M. KIGO, Nairobi.

* * *

The latest incident in which boda boda riders torched a bus in Homa Bay town after an accident is one of many.

It does not matter who is at fault in an accident involving a boda boda; fellow riders will accost you, beat you and even rob you and burn your car.

But when they knock down a pedestrian, they simply flee.

Police have chosen to look the other way as the riders unleash terror on the public.

Besides never stopping at traffic lights, they ride on pavements, don’t wear helmets or reflector jackets, make illegal U-turns and move at night without lights.

They carry cows, furniture, coffins and multiple sacks of charcoal and agricultural produce dangerously on their motorcycles.

Yet, sadly, the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) seems to concentrate on vehicles. Our government must regulate this sector the way Rwanda does.