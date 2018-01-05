Transport Cabinet Secretary should be sacked

During his New Year message to Kenyans, President Uhuru Kenyatta said he would soon appoint men and women of substance to his Cabinet.

These are the men and women to whom he will trust delivery of the Big Four pledge and other programmes that will transform this country. We do not know who these men and women will be.

The President, however, should not recycle the non-performers in his current Cabinet. His programmes will not be achieved fully with the ongoing carnage on our roads.

Thousands of Kenyans die in road, water and air accidents each year.

HUMAN ERROR

These accidents fall in the docket of the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure, led by Mr James Macharia.

Accidents do not just happen. They are caused by human error that starts from the top. Kenyans cannot continue losing their loved ones in avoidable accidents only to point fingers at poorly-paid police officers. Fingers must be pointed first at the Cabinet Secretary for Transport and Infrastructure. Heads in that ministry must roll.

The time to crack the painful whip is now. The CS should take responsibility for what is happening on the roads.