Uhuru must hire ministers, other public servants fairly

The President has a constitutional mandate to nominate candidates for public service for vetting and approval of the National Assembly.

President Uhuru Kenyatta last week announced part of his Cabinet for his final term.

No-one should question the appointments—whether or not the President promised “our” community this or that post.

Kenyans voted for him, and so the demands that “one of our own” must be given a State job is nauseously repugnant.

Public service appointments must follow the rule of law and be based on merit and the qualifications for the job.

FAVOURS

Appointments based on political favours and persuasions, where laws and rules are bent in order to favour the top in power, is what derails our country.

Recently, local media reported how communities were demanding “their own” to be appointed by the President because their bloc overwhelmingly voted for him and the Deputy President.

Unlike in the old dark days, when State jobs were conspicuously dished out as political rewards or to entrench ethnic bigotry, the President owes no-one a favour—even though he used that as a campaign tool.

Let the President use the Constitution, which gives equal opportunity to all competent and qualified candidates. May he ignore the tribal chauvinists.