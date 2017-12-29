Urban planning will resolve housing shortage

It is shocking that there are people dying of hunger yet there is a government in place.

Habitat encompasses peoples’ surroundings. At the launch of World Habitat Day by the United Nations in 2001, $13 billion was donated to focus in eradicating slums.

Millions of people in Kenya live in slums. During President Mwai Kibaki’s reign, the government partnered with donors to upgrade Kenya’s largest slum, Kibera.

The residents were to be relocated to decent houses and the sewage system fixed.

The current government has not updated us on whether the project was abandoned or it is still on. For such a project to succeed, urban planning should be prioritised.

Jobs should be created to create wealth. Urbanisation should start from towns, cities and downwards to the village centres.

WEALTH

A food programme for the urban poor was established in 2009.

A majority of the people in slums are poor. The project could have succeeded but managers failed to identify needy cases. It was soon abandoned.

On water issues, statistics by Unesco show that Nairobi gets enough rain annually, and has a high water table that can sustain boreholes to supply enough fresh water, especially the poor slum areas.

We should return to the 1960s and 1970s when the city had enough clean water.