This Christmas season, a number of prisoners were expecting the presidential pardon to join their families for Christmas celebrations but this did not happen.

Earlier this year, the president pardoned 14 inmates.

A few days later, one was reported to have stolen offering in a church.

This is not the first time ex-prisoners are behaving so. Many have been caught up in crime shortly after their release.

HALFWAY HOMES

The message is this: Direct admission of ex-prisoners to the society without intermediary to provide cope up strategies is not helpful to the ex-prisoners and the society which still struggles to accept the freed inmates.

Statistics show that most ex-prisoners end up in prison. A number of them hardly sustain their freedom.

Halfway homes exist in Western countries like Netherlands as restitution centres for ex-prisoners.

Most inmates when set free find the society hostile and life unbearable.

RESTITUTION

Majority of them end up in crime and are readmitted in prison.

People think this are just prison mongers, but truth is they need adjustment. The two lives are extreme.

From restricted life to total freedom creates that crisis of behaviour.

Halfway homes should integrate the two. Give them freedom with some restrictions. The state needs to consider these restitution centres.