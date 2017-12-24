Exam standardisation crucial and should not be overlooked

By DERICK NGAIRA

More by this Author

The 2017 Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examination results have elicited mixed reactions from various stakeholders — both positive and negative.

Kenya National Union of Teachers (Knut) secretary general Wilson Sossion has attributed the mass failure of candidates to lack of moderation before the release of the results.

According to Mr Sossion, failure to follow due process is a blunder of monumental proportions.

The National Assembly’s Education Committee, which is chaired by Mr Julius Melly, has ordered the Kenya National Examinations Council (Knec) to prepare and present to it a report on the unprecedented exam failure.

INVESTMENT

Opposition leader Raila Odinga has also criticised the results, saying they are not a true reflection of the candidates’ performance.

The fact that only 70,073 of the 610,501 candidates met the C+ threshold for university enrolment raises more questions than answers and leaves tongues wagging.

No wonder the concern raised by stakeholders.

The country has invested heavily in education.

Resources go to waste if the sector fails to enable students to transit from one level to another.

EXAM MARKING

Although success in life is not pegged only on academic excellence or the number of academic papers in one’s possession, it is worth noting that failure in exams destroys the future of many students and leaves families hopeless.

The story titled Pressure to finish marking ‘might have affected results’ (Saturday Nation, December 23) exposed the circumstances that could have led to the poor scores.

The situation has been variously attributed to a poor working environment, long working hours, excess pressure on examiners and lack of standardisation and moderation of results.

TOP PERFORMERS

This is contrary to the image painted by the Knec chairman, Prof George Magoha, who stood his ground that the results were credible and that the scripts were marked under the best conditions the council could provide.

It is easy to fathom why male students did not emerge tops nationally.

Overlooking exam moderation and standardisation was the main undoing for male students — who are mostly science-oriented, unlike their female counterparts who are perceived to be good at arts and languages.

MODERATION OF EXAMS

Standardisation is a procedure where the raw scores of an exam are converted to come up with a desired mean, together with standard deviation.

It removes some abnormalities, hence important in giving equal value to the results of every test in spite of the number of questions answered correctly.

Exam moderation enables examiners to add and compare scores of candidates in various subjects in a meaningful fashion.

Exam standardisation and moderation should not be overlooked in national exams.

Derick Ngaira, Kakamega.