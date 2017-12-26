A long-term strategy needed to reduce the toll on killer roads

By LETTERS

Even before people started travelling upcountry for the holidays, more than 150 people had already died on Kenyan roads at the beginning of this month.

This has led to reactionary measures from the National Transport and Safety Authority and the government in efforts to curb road carnage.

Recently, I asked the driver of a matatu along the Nairobi route what he thought had caused the sharp increase in road crashes and he attributed it to human error and corruption.

I agreed with him. “With the festive season, many matatus want to make a killing. They will, therefore, be on the road for many hours without rest,” he said.

CORRUPTION

Tired minds make impaired judgment and most drivers are bound to speed so that they can make more trips, endangering other motorists, passengers and pedestrians.

Secondly, corruption has played a big part in road carnage.

In fact, a friend joked that in Europe when a policeman stops you and you try to put your hand in your pocket, they think you might be carrying a weapon.

In Kenya, when the same happens, the policeman starts smiling. They think you want to bribe them.

I, therefore, think that the directive by Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i to deregister all driving schools is ill-advised.

The government is going at it from a reactive and not a planning point of view.

The problem with Kenyan laws is that as much as they are good, they are rarely enforced.

DENIS MBAU, Nairobi.

* * *

Road carnage cannot be blamed on the devil because it’s all human error.

I have been driving on Kenyan roads for over 40 years and I have never claimed vehicle insurance benefits.

From experience, the main causes of road crashes are speeding, careless overtaking, road fatigue, obtaining driver’s licence without proper training and sometimes allowing minors and other unlicensed people to drive and, of course, drink-driving.

I would advise some to be drinking near their residences where you can walk home.

Finally, these accidents can only be reduced by drivers following the traffic laws strictly and the pedestrians to know vehicles have no eyes and if action has to be taken it should not be another 'Animal Farm'.

GITHINJI WAMAHIU, Kajiado.

* * *

The orders given by Dr Matiang’i to have all driving schools registered afresh is a wise decision.

There must be driving schools nurturing reckless drivers and we should have professional drivers who are more concerned about lives, drivers who are able to resist overloading and bribery, drivers who sacrifice the time to attend driving schools.

Driving courses are rarely taken seriously.