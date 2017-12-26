Massive transfer of principals a step in the right direction

By NJUGUNA KIM MEJA

There is reason for ordinary Kenyans to celebrate the massive transfer of head teachers across the country.

Teachers Service Commission (TSC) chief executive Nancy Macharia assured the affected primary and secondary school principals that the transfers would be done in a humane manner.

Some head teachers had stayed in their schools for too long, say nine years.

The delocalisation of the administration of public schools is bound to bring about some freshness within schools.

In this respect, the move is welcome.

COHESION

The commission seems determined to assist the government in enhancing national cohesion and bolstering professionalism and commitment in the teaching profession.

Kenyans, especially parents, are wondering over the Kenya National Union of Teachers’ stance regarding the matter.

The union is opposed to the “delocalisation” policy, as currently envisaged by the TSC.

The public fully appreciates that head teachers, as spelt out in the policy, will not be allowed to serve in their home counties as has been the case all along.

This is a commendable move, as the much-awaited free day secondary education programme is set to be rolled out in 2018.

Knut should leave politics out of this issue. We need progress in education.