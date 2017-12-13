Proper disposals of garbage and unclogging of sewage systems should be embraced

Second, open sewers and mounds of garbage are synonymous with the county.

First, hawkers have taken over city centre streets, hardly leaving space for pedestrians.

It’s my hope that this letter finds you well our governor, Mr Mike Sonko.

Nairobians overwhelmingly voted for you on August 8 because they had immense hope in you that you would meet their expectations.

They hoped that you would revitalise the putrid city and salvage traders from the fraudulent county cartels that siphoned every coin they made.

I thank you for halting the weekly taxes from kiosk owners and hawkers. But the following issues have made Nairobi an eyesore and aborted the image of the once-pristine city.

First, hawkers have taken over city centre streets, hardly leaving space for pedestrians.

Second, open sewers and mounds of garbage are synonymous with the county. Eastlands is the most affected by this menace.

Third, roads within the city are dilapidated and require urgent refurbishment.

Last but not the least, notorious criminal gangs have become rampant.

Cases of people being mugged by armed thugs are escalating.

This has been propelled by the high rate of school dropouts and unemployment, especially among the youth.

We expect you to beef up security in the county as well as create jobs for the idle youth.

Your splendid campaign manifesto is still fresh in the minds of Nairobians.

Please, Mr Governor, don’t let us down.

Enock Mukila,Nairobi.

*******

The irksome and volatile electioneering period came to an end and we anticipate to witness your meritorious endeavours in abating the mess.

Security is very crucial for businesses to thrive and police should walk round the clock to curb beef up security.

In addition, the county government should create jobs for youths and empower them economically.

Hawkers should not be banned from the city centre but they should be controlled to eradicate commotion.

Proper disposals of garbage and unclogging of sewage systems should be embraced to sanitise the magnificent city and curb health hazard.

I staunchly believe you will put this into consideration soonest our governor.