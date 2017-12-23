By KWENDO OPANGA

“I want to tell you again I am going to carry the Bible. Nobody will stop me from carrying the Bible,” National Super Alliance (Nasa) principal Raila Odinga said a week ago today.

Why does he want to hold the Bible aloft and why must nobody stop him?

Having failed on December 12, Mr Odinga is planning again to be sworn in as a parallel president because, he says, he won the August 8 presidential election but the polls umpire, the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), declared the wrong man the winner.

Therefore, “We will press until we get electoral justice. We’ll ensure that ultimately the winner is declared the winner,” he declared.

On Tuesday, Mr Odinga said for the second time in as many weeks he was ready to die if that will bring about electoral justice.

ELECTION RESULTS

So, who won the August 8 presidential poll? Per IEBC on August 11, President Uhuru Kenyatta did with 8.2 million votes to Mr Raila Odinga’s 6.7 million.

But, a day before IEBC’s broadcast Nasa had declared Mr Odinga the victor with 8,041,726 votes to Mr Kenyatta’s 7,755,428.

On November 28, Baba revised his vote tally to “millioni nane na laki tano” (8,500,000) to Mr Kenyatta’s “millioni saba na laki moja” (7,100,000).

He maintains these are genuine figures from IEBC’s servers.

He does not say how he mines them, but his multitude supporters believe in him.

SUPREME COURT

Mr Kenyatta has held that he won the poll, which is why he was declared winner by IEBC.

Indeed, he invited his rival to go to court if aggrieved by the result.

Mr Odinga initially declined to mount a legal challenge, then about-turned and petitioned the Supreme Court.

On September 1, Kenya’s apex court stunned Africa’s heads of state and government.

It annulled President Kenyatta’s victory on account of irregularities and illegalities committed by IEBC and ordered a repeat poll.

But it did not declare either man the winner.

BOYCOTT

Because its verdict is final neither President Kenyatta could appeal and pray for a recount nor Mr Odinga pray to be declared winner.

The President scorches the Supreme Court for stealing his vote and disenfranchising Kenyans.

Baba accuses IEBC of stealing his victory for Mr Kenyatta.

Each had a godsend opportunity to rally his base to vote for him to a person on October 26 and shame IEBC.

Surprisingly, Mr Odinga boycotted the poll his petition caused.

Unsurprisingly, the Supreme Court ruled on Monday that his withdrawal handed victory to President Kenyatta.

Mr Odinga has, however, refused to recognise the poll, the umpire, the result and the winner.

VOTERS

According to IEBC, 7,616,217 Kenyans voted in the repeat poll of which 7,483,895 chose the President.

Per Mr Odinga, a measly 3.5 million people voted in the rerun, representing a paltry 17 per cent of the voter register, thereby denying the President legitimacy and IEBC credibility.

Now when Nasa postponed the December 12 investiture of Mr Odinga two weeks ago today, it abruptly warned it would not participate in dialogue that did not prioritise electoral justice.

On Sunday, Mr Odinga confirmed the deferral was to allow for dialogue with government.

DIALOGUE

That is not happening yet, but Nasa’s strategy appears clear: Swear in a parallel president, precipitate a political or constitutional crisis and force the government into dialogue.

Electoral justice is, therefore, the new frontier in Nasa’s continuation of the struggle for expansion of democratic space and a front in its war to reverse the results of the August and October presidential polls.

Of course, it is the latest battle in the ongoing war for power between Jubilee and Nasa.

It is unprecedented because it has featured two presidential elections in a cycle.

Mr Odinga cannot claim interest only in the first for he caused the second before crying off.

INQUIRY

President Kenyatta would like to be known as winner of August better than of October, but he took part in the two polls.

However, Nasa and the governing Jubilee Party should not dialogue because of political pressure, but in pursuit of an established truth: IEBC’s bungling and the Supreme Court’s omission notwithstanding, the August 8 presidential poll produced one winner.

Who was it? I propose a judicial commission of inquiry be formed to independently confirm the winner and design the electoral way forward in two months.

It is time to put Mr Odinga, President Kenyatta, IEBC and Supreme Court on trial in the quest for electoral justice.