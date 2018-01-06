By GEORGE KEGORO

More by this Author

President Uhuru Kenyatta has made a move towards constituting a Cabinet that he proposes for his second term in office, retaining six of those who served in his government during the first term, while the rest, 13, have been dropped.

The interesting question is what messages the proposed appointments communicate at this time. The first signal revolves around the dropping of such a large number of Cabinet secretaries.

The reason why such an occurrence has not made greater news is because it was not unexpected.

CAREER RANKS

Drawn from career ranks, and mostly with little prior public profile, the majority of Jubilee’s secretaries came into office as virtual strangers to the public.

While in office, a large number of them struggled to establish themselves or to build a profile that would have enabled public recognition, leading to a perception of underperformance on their part.

With no prior involvement in politics or even public life for many of them, only a small number of secretaries managed to project themselves as leaders in their own right, or to take their share of the burden of leadership for which they had been appointed in the first place.

Because many of them failed to connect with the public, their sacking also fails to make news, and is ultimately a reflection of how poorly served the public was during the last five years. Kenyatta has acknowledged the criticism as to underperformance by dropping such a large number of secretaries.

There are a few exceptions to the idea that Kenyatta is targeting low-performing Cabinet secretaries for pruning.

JUBILEE

These include Ambassador Amina Mohammed, the high-profile Foreign Secretary for Jubilee during the first term. Mohammed became the face of Kenya’s massive diplomatic onslaught against the International Criminal Court, in the context of the cases against President Kenyatta and his deputy, William Ruto.

Thereafter, Mohammed was the candidate in Kenya’s ill-advised but no-holds-barred effort to win the African Union Commission chair last year.

It remained unclear whether supporting Mohammed’s candidature for the AU commission chair was a reward for her effort in defending Kenyatta and Ruto against the ICC, or an attempt to kick her upstairs, following rumours that she may have fallen out of favour.

Because it would not make sense to drop from government, a person on whose candidature for international office the Kenya government has only recently made such a massive effort, it now looks like the AU adventure was always an effort to get rid of Mohammed. It will not be surprising, however, if Kenyatta finds another role for her outside of Cabinet.

Another high profile casualty is Devolution Secretary Mwangi Kiunjuri. In the realm of militant loyalty, he has not had much competition from his Cabinet colleagues.

ELECTIONS

Kiunjuri saw himself as the next Kikuyu leader after Kenyatta, and interpreted this role are requiring him to demonstrate a dislike for NASA leader, Raila Odinga.

In his performances, Kiunjuri was a reminder of Wole Soyinka’s Carpenters’ Brigade, and attained the unreachable loyalty standards set by two former all-time Cabinet greats, Peter Oloo Aringo and the late Joseph Kamotho. For a reward, however, Kiunjuri will have to seek another role in life, away from Cabinet.

At a time when the country is beset with unresolved political grievances arising from the just-concluded elections, Kenyatta could have used the Cabinet appointments to send appropriate messages about the task of national reconciliation.

However, the appointments are remarkable over their failure to embrace a commitment to reconciliation. Other than getting rid of unwanted Cabinet secretaries, the appointments represent continuity.

As part of this, Uhuru’s fresh appointments are unremarkable, and include two politicians who lost office in the recent elections and the current Director of Public Prosecutions, Keriako Tobiko.

As DPP, Tobiko has been eclectic, with performances that emphasised form over substance, and was certainly not viewed as independent.

He struggled for parliamentary approval, and only scraped through when he was presented as part of an all-or-nothing package that also included Willy Mutunga and Nancy Baraza, who were being considered for appointment in the judiciary.

FORCES AT PLAY

It is significant that Kenyatta is only proposing a partial Cabinet. Why is the president appointing only part of the Cabinet when he could have a full Cabinet? It seems that Kenyatta does not know how else to proceed, given the many forces at play.

To begin with, Kenyatta has announced these changes while unaccompanied by his deputy, Ruto, as has been customary when making important announcements.

Ruto’s absence was a loud statement and may signify internal disagreements in Jubilee.

If this is the case, Kenyatta has probably chosen a conservative approach, where he appoints only part of the Cabinet, so as to minimize the appearance of political fallout within Jubilee. Secondly, Kenyatta would like to test on a small scale, the limits of a political style that excludes the deputy president, who has been a virtual co-president during the first term.

Further, Kenyatta is also not sure about the possible reaction from the rest of the country regarding these appointments.

Again, for this reason, the president would consider that a gradual filling of Cabinet positions, which allows the space to address public reactions, is a better way to proceed under the circumstances.

ARTICULATED

As part of his constraints, there have been questions as to whether Kenyatta will include the opposition in his Cabinet. These questions have not been answered by these appointments and it remains to be seen how the strategy for governing a divided country will eventually be articulated.

With no answer about a possible role for the opposition, Kenyatta will ultimately hope that he does not have to address these questions. Making gradual appointments avoids confronting the questions.

So soon after an election which he supposedly won handsomely, Kenyatta’s legitimacy remains low, and leaves him as exposed as Kibaki was in 2005 after he lost the constitutional referendum, and was then compelled to invite the opposition to govern with him, having shown rebel ministers the door.

From a position of some weakness, Kenyatta is tiptoeing to form government, and when this is finally in place, his second Cabinet will resemble Kibaki’s cobbled-up one of 2005.