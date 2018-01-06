By PETER KAGWANJA

This week, President Uhuru Kenyatta named six people out of a possible 22-member cabinet in a move seemingly calibrated to enhance efficiency in service delivery, reflect the face of Kenya and secure his legacy after 2022.

While the unveiling of a new cabinet will end speculation about inter-party talks leading to power-sharing between Jubilee and National Super Alliance (NASA), it is likely to stoke the embers of spiralling political extremism.

Resurgent political militancy has coalesced around a copycat version of the anti-Trump “Resistance” movement in the United States: The “National Resistance Movement” (NRM).

BOYCOTT

Emulators of American resistance have effectively transformed Kenya’s opposition into a resistance movement ostensibly to organise the boycott against the October 26 repeat election; boycott goods and services offered by businesses said to be aligned to the ruling party; convene a “people’s assembly”; and to mobilise movements to ensure that a free, fair and credible election is organised within 90 days.

The draftsmen of American-style resistance in Kenya, mainly American-based Raila Odinga advisers such as Salim Lone and Makau Mutua, are beating the war drums, penning prolific articles endorsing the swearing-in of the opposition chief as “people’s president” (Star, January 5, 2018).

But ODM’s intellectual wonks are not feigning innovation or originality.

They are brazenly on a cut-and-paste mission to export America’s anti-Trump “resistance” to Kenya. In this mission, they have worthy allies in “Kenyan experts” in Washington think-tanks, envoys in Nairobi aligned to America’s resistance campaign, local human rights extremist groups and groups funding “democratic resistance” in America.

The barefaced copycatting of the #Resist movement in America to the #Resist movement in Kenya is enough to turn your stomach.

ANTI-TRUMP

As the anti-Trump “resistance” movement that emerged out of Democratic opposition to President Trump’s agenda – itself a continuation of the protests that took place in the United States, Europe and elsewhere as soon as he entered the 2016 presidential race – the Kenyan resistance is linked to the 2017 presidential election.

Democratic protesters have expressed opposition to everything Trump – his campaign rhetoric, his electoral victory, his inauguration and a spectrum of illiberal presidential actions. Similarly, the Kenyan “Resistance” crowd is nihilistically opposed to everything Jubilee or Uhuru Kenyatta.

The strategies of Kenya’s resistance are frighteningly similar to those of anti-Trump resistance: walk-outs, business closures and petitions (lawfare). After Kenyatta’s victories in both the August 8, 2017 and October 26 repeat election, resistance has increasingly taken the form of rallies, demonstrations, marches and violent protests.

During the presidential campaign, anti-Trump protests attracted more than 250,000 people in Chicago, 1,000-3,000 in Los Angeles and 1,500-2,000 in New York. After his win, protests attracted 500,000-plus protesters in Washington DC alone, 2-4 million protesters across American cities, and an estimated 4-5 million worldwide.

The anti-Trump resistance reached its peak shortly after his inauguration when millions protested during Women’s March on January 21, 2017, the largest single-day protest in the history of the United States.

NASA

In the same vein, NASA’s protests have reached a dangerous acme after Kenyatta’s victory and are set to become uglier following the inauguration.

The copy-and-paste of American resistance is even more shocking in social media. Such hashtags as #Resist pushed by anti-Trump activism on social media have found echo chambers in Kenya’s #Resist campaign.

ODM’s intellectual sidekicks like Makau Mutua have brashly mimicked other hashtags such as #NotMyPresident, tweeting that “Uhuru Kenyatta is not my President”.

The anti-Trump resistance has been boosted by Hilary Clinton’s decision to publicly throw her energy behind the liberal resistance. “I’m going to do everything I can to support the resistance,” she told booksellers at an event in New York City in June. She has since channelled what remained of her outsized campaign funds into the political group, Onward Together, which backs (liberal) progressive candidates.

Although Clinton lost to Trump, she has blamed her defeat on Russian “meddling”, fake news stories and the “double standard” relating to female candidates. Through resistance, she is seeking “election justice.” Kenyan resisters have also copied this “election justice” mantra.

VIOLENT PROTESTS

As in America, Kenya’s violent protests pose a new dilemma for democracy. Even as protests are said to be peacefully and lawfully pushing for “electoral justice”, in both America and Kenya, some protesters have destroyed property and led to loss of life. As of January last year, at least one person has been killed and 81 others injured in the anti-Trump protests.

As a result, over 465 American protesters who have destroyed property and threatened lives of fellow Americans have been arrested and criminally charged with rioting.

Some state legislatures have resorted to creating various bills, many of them created by lawmakers aligned to Trump’s Republican Party, to curb protests.

By January 2017, legislatures in at least 20 American states have proposed legislation to curtail specific protest tactics or impose more severe penalties for protest tactics prohibited by existing law.

Some of the bills have introduced high penalties including large fines and jail terms for blocking interstates or obstructing “economic activity”, allowed the police to sue demonstrators for the cost of policing protests.

In Indiana, law enforcement authorities may now “use any means necessary” to clear people who block traffic.

The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) has declared these laws unconstitutional, but Republican lawmakers insist that these laws are “not about limiting people’s rights”.

Anti-Trump activism has encouraged disruptive tactics, ending the public debate over whether or not Democrats should work with Trump. Similarly, Kenyan resisters hope that ODM’s #Resist movement will culminate in regime change before 2022.

Cynically, in America a new “activist market” has emerged as protesters become wealthier through the sales of activism merchandise such as signs and posters.