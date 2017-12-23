By GITAU WARIGI

President Jacob Zuma’s many public scandals certainly helped undo his ex-wife’s spirited bid for leadership of the African National Congress.

The whiff of corruption has always followed Zuma like a skunk.

Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma unfortunately paid the price simply because she shared his name.

It was a close call, nonetheless, with Cyril Ramaphosa winning by a mere 179 votes.

It’s easy to be fixated with Zuma’s scandalous theatrics as to miss that a fundamental ideological shift in the ANC has occurred.

RACISM

At its core, the ANC is a socialist party. Its members call each other comrade.

They are more comfortable in coalition with the South African Communist Party than the market-friendly Democratic Alliance (DA).

The party was borne out of a hatred for racism. Those are the ethos Dlamini-Zuma absorbed.

Of populism, anti-discrimination, land re-distribution, economic equity.

Make no mistake, she has been no flower girl in the ANC. Or somebody who has merely clutched onto the coat-tails of her ex-husband.

CORRUPTION

She was in Nelson Mandela’s first cabinet in 1994. She retained the same status in the subsequent governments of Thabo Mbeki and her former husband, before being shipped out to Addis Ababa to become the first female executive chairperson of the African Union commission.

The cabinet portfolios she held were far from lightweight: Home Affairs, Health, Foreign Affairs.

This time, she happened to stand in the way when ANC wanted a less scandal-ridden government.

But a wider desire was to have a non-ideological, business-savvy CEO who would focus on South Africa’s economy, not to shout Amandla at political rallies.

For the modernisers, the knight in shining armour is Ramaphosa.

He is one of South Africa’s richest men. I doubt he likes the word comrade.

WEALTH

He sits on top of corporate boardrooms and patronises the most exclusive private members clubs in Johannesburg and Cape Town.

If there is something like the South African Dream, Ramaphosa personifies it. It was not always like so.

He started off as a scruffy union official who hit it big when he was appointed ANC’s chief negotiator with the apartheid regime.

He soon became Mandela’s favourite; however, a move to designate him successor was blocked by a powerful ANC circle that pushed for Mbeki.

Back then the ANC was split into two factions that vied for power.

FACTIONS

There were the “exiles” where Mbeki belonged who had prosecuted the anti-apartheid struggle from foreign capitals like Lusaka, Dar es Salaam and London.

Then there was the faction of “internals” like Ramaphosa who had fronted the struggle internally in camouflaged guises such as trade unionism.

A third group were the aged, sainted alumni of Robben Island prison led by Mandela who got top political offices though in fact the “exiles” ran the show from behind the scenes.

His political ambitions frustrated, Ramaphosa retreated into the business world, where he did very, very well for himself.

EMPOWERMENT

He once gave an interview to a magazine where he compared his business activities to those of fabled American multi-billionaire investor Warren Buffet.

The interview caused a lot of mirth in business circles.

The truth of the matter is that he is a beneficiary of the Black Economic Empowerment (BEE) programme through which the corporate establishment recruited prominent Blacks into the economic elite.

Dlamini-Zuma is dependable but uncharismatic. Mbeki was a technocrat but aloof.

PRESIDENT

Ramaphosa is capable but distrusted by the ANC’s ideologues.

By virtue of his position in the party, it is assumed he will be a shoo-in for the Presidency in 2019.

Perhaps. Or perhaps not. The ANC has a record of ruthlessly chopping off the heads of its crowned princes.

Mbeki was kicked out by Zuma and his allies before his term was over.

A Ramaphosa government may well rejuvenate the economy. Dlamini-Zuma’s tenure promised no change.

A very damaging charge against her was that, for familial reasons, she would ignore Zuma’s piling corruption cases.

Ramaphosa has promised to act, but the perception he is too cosy with the Zuma-hating White establishment could yet derail him.