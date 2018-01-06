By DOMINIC WAMUGUNDA

The larger part of last year’s electioneering pandemonium is a little nightmare which will eventually fizzle out at least for some time.

The effects of who won, who lost and who feels they have to justify their loss will of course remain with us for a while.

That perhaps is at the end of the day, our biggest problem with regard to sorting out our political problems.

The fact that here in our country, after every “and any” election – at “any” level – the campaigns for the next one start right away is certainly not such a reasonable manner of operating. If that is the operational guiding principal, when then, one could ask, will work ever be done?

GAME

I studied in Italy and my observation and experience over there prompted me to develop an interest into how political situations are sorted out. In my reading of their set up, I observed one or two things. Their political scenario actually taught me to understand that indeed politics is a game of the possible.

In view of what I saw, there are in my view no better political “noise makers” – in political parlance - than Italians. But their economy works.

The best thing that I saw in them is that each one of the politicians made the noise they had to make in total regard of the dignity of others and of what their National constitution stipulates. When their elections happen there are no major court cases challenging the outcome.

Work begins – or continues -and the political noise is left to the political class while the rest of the citizens continue with what each one does.

The same political class then goes into the houses that are constitutionally mandated to make laws regarding how the country should be run and in spite of all their differences, they do what must be done.

TAXES

The general populace continues with their business to develop themselves – and the country through taxes - and in spite of whatever ideological differences they have between themselves, each one respects the dignity of the other and accepts that they share a common destiny. Do we believe that at all here in Kenya?

That is where in the wild politics of which tribal community has a leader must be re-thought.

Whether we like it or not, all Kenyans – whichever political way they have been guided by their political tribal chiefs – will experience that which other Kenyans from other regions know. Nakumatt is now in problems.

There were many Kenyans employed there. What will happen to them? There were many suppliers whose livelihood depended on those stores.

What happens to them? Unga which affects every Kenyan is now a big issue. So! Is Kenya about politics or about existence?