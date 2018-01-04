By ISAAC ONGIRI

The story repeatedly told by our political elite at major public rallies is that Kenya and Singapore are development ‘age mates’ given the time the two states gained independence in the 1960s.

The political class has even moved the story forward by comparing the prospects of the fast-moving industrial Asian state of South Korea to Kenya. However, South Korea gained independence in 1949.

In April 2013, all the 47 Kenyan counties started on the same footing under a new Constitution. The first devolution cash was disbursed and several functions devolved to the peripheral governments with powers to initiate tangible development in the regions.

The national government transferred up to Sh1.1 trillion — something quite unprecedented.

Five years after devolution, however, some counties have raced up the ladder of economic independence and are nudging true economic liberty while others have zigzagged their way to doom and national shame as they confine their constituents to economic incarceration.

But even as millions in the countryside may not see the value of devolved resources, devolution is not all curse but also a blessing. It is interesting how about 10 counties have taken off as the rest struggle. I highlight a few projects.

The other day, I heard the Kisumu governor, Prof Peter Anyang’ Nyong’o, say on radio that his county had sent a team on a benchmarking tour of Makueni County, which is headed by Prof Kivutha Kibwana, to study how the region set up a successful village administration unit.

From the construction of good roads to Emali bus station, several technical colleges and enactment of laws to create organisations that improve services, to the recent launch of universal medical cover, Makueni is among the 10 counties blazing the devolution trail.

Meru County, under former governor Peter Munya, has a lot to learn from. Besides rebuilding Kinoru Stadium to international standards, it was on its way to starting an Equity Bank-like institution by building on a county-funded micro-finance unit started in 2014.

And as many counties fell below target in revenue collection, Meru established the County Revenue Authority — a parastatal modelled on the Kenya Revenue Authority — resulting in an enviable improvement in targets.

In Kakamega, Bukhungu Stadium, formerly a shack, is now in good standing. And with Sh120 million, the county has put up a bridge at Khaunga.

Kirinyaga’s allocation up to last year was not even Sh2.7 billion. Yet, it has set up a modern building that will house its headquarters at Kutus.

In 2023, Kenyans will mark 10 years of devolution. The pace of take-off by counties that will have gotten it right, I dare say, will see them give relief support to their peers who will have taken too long to settle down and those bogged down by massive corruption and lack of transparency in the management of devolved funds.

The danger for prosperity is corruption.

On the advent of devolution, the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission circulated a placard borrowed from the experienced Nigeria. It bore the photograph of one of the governors in the West African country, handcuffed after being arrested on claims of abuse of office and financial infidelity.

Interestingly, soon afterwards the EACC abandoned the war on corruption in the regions!

The national government must lead the way in ensuring safety and risk management for the billions it gives the counties. Also, devolution champions must put equal emphasis on anti-graft war in counties as they do in the national government.