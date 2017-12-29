It is only in the last decade or so that nations have turned to the explicit use of the techniques of branding as practised in the business world.

Across the globe, in Africa and Kenya, there has been a marked increase in building the brand of Kenya as a country.

The emphasis on Kenyawood as one way of promoting tourism and culture has led to the positioning the film industry at a competitive level.

By CAROLINE NJOROGE

The Kalasha Awards ceremony held earlier this month was a significant event to the film industry. However, to Kenya, it was more of a key plank of the national branding initiative.

Local talent from all ends of production was rewarded and it was evident that local films have continued to gain popularity as viewers get to identify with the characters who are familiar with them.

They also relate with the themes. No wonder, the demand for local films at the county level has been high in the recent past.

Indeed, local actors are beginning to emerge as the brand ambassadors of many corporate and private ventures. The emphasis on Kenyawood as one way of promoting tourism and culture has led to the positioning the film industry at a competitive level. If utilised to its maximum potential, this can be used to flip the script story of Kenya to our regional and international audiences.

MARKETING

In recent years, many countries have shifted from traditional destination marketing techniques, which deploy traditional marketing principles, and embraced branding techniques.

The latter focuses on building the brand of the country bearing in mind that it has become an accepted practice in the tourism industry to treat nations as brands.

For example, nation branding has been practised by a number of states, including France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Japan, New Zealand, the United Arab Emirates and others.

There has been an increase in smaller states’ interest in engaging in nation branding as a way to boost their economies, tourism industries, trade and foreign direct investment opportunities by pursuing a favourable image in international markets.

BRANDING

The use of the terms such as ‘brand image’ and ‘brand identity’ are increasingly being used to describe the perceptions that are held of nations among their various ‘stakeholders’.

Many of these advertising agencies, branding consultancies, and public relations firms have now found nation branding to be a lucrative revenue stream during the past few years.

In the period 2008 and 2010, South Africa spent $18 million, Angola $7 million, Egypt $3.5 million, Uganda $503,000 and Tanzania $225,000 on public relations firms in the United States alone. Nigeria spent US$ 1.8 million in the same period to help polish up its image internationally.

The branding of a country like Nigeria to a wider audience through Nollywood has helped to debunk stereotypes about the country while attracting more tourists.

SHOOTING

As a result, many of these tourists have been visiting film shooting locations in cities like Lagos, Abuja and Plateau and there have been a lot of efforts put in place through reinvesting in tourist-friendly production facilities as well as building “filming cities” such as the Abuja film village, Plateau film city and Lagos film city. These have also had an impact on non-film sectors such as hospitality and transportation.

More research is needed into how the power players in film and branding are communicating the brand of Kenya.

There are knowledge gaps that may be due to the lack of research and knowledge of how to implement film marketing strategies, especially here in Kenya.

But we should bear in mind that the film industry can help to change the international perception of a country by highlighting its culture, norms, creativity and hospitality to a growing film audience.

Therefore, the film industry and other related sub-sectors need to make use of the soft power of film to flip the script on branding Kenya to external audiences.