This has been a very bad year for Kenya in almost every respect. In the end, even as we thought we had seen the worst, we are still on tenterhooks waiting for a future that none of us can predict, and the country is still in ferment. Just when half the citizens thought the worst was over — that a government is finally in place and we can move ahead — the other half has been convinced that the Jubilee government is illegitimate and it must be removed by hook or by crook.

Some opposition leaders have thus hit upon a neat solution to the manufactured predicament: divide the country into two through secession or through violence.

Right now, some of the so-called thinkers of our time are advocating high treason as the solution, and they have convinced their leader that this is the only way to go, even when they have never produced incontrovertible evidence they actually won the August 8 elections. On this one, Jubilee should just call Nasa’s bluff.

MARTYRDOM

The reason why some vaunted strategists declare they will swear in Mr Raila Odinga and then march to the nearest police station en masse, they simply aim to court martyrdom. In the end, this whole process can only be of symbolic value because these folks don’t tell us how a country can possibly have two presidents at the same time.

However, if they insist on a coronation because they feel it is their right, they should go right ahead without all the threats which are becoming quite irritating.

It is also possible that this is just a ploy to pressure the Jubilee government into concessions that many Kenyans are not aware of. Do they still want the entire electoral commission disbanded?

Do they want political parties to nominate their own electoral commissioners? Do they want the Jubilee government to voluntarily dissolve itself to pave the way for yet another election? Isn’t it possible for electoral reforms to be agreed on without the histrionics?

CRISIS

The more some of these folks talk, the more it appears that the only end-game was always to be included in a government that would be formed after a constitutional crisis of their own making.

However, judging from his body language, the one person who does not appear comfortable with the whole notion is Mr Kalonzo Musyoka. Although in public he professes that he is ready to go along with the aberration, some of his lieutenants don’t seem to be so sure.

My take on this thing is simple. For some reasons, the much-heralded journey to Canaan has turned into a highly toxic trip to cloud cuckoo land and the people who were promised milk and honey may just have to wait a little longer for their leaders to try and figure out how the unstoppable journey will ever start.

***

Whatever happens on the political front, it looks like we are in for very difficult times in the next five or so months and there is no likelihood that an act of God will change the stark reality confronting us.

Why? The rains have failed again and the crops have shrivelled. Already, in Tharaka Nithi, Embu and Marsabit counties, farmers and pastoralists have lost any hope of harvesting anything this season or saving their animals.

HUMOUR

Some people say that God has a grim sense of humour. Why else, they ask, would He make the rains fall with great ferocity in September and November leading to deadly floods in parts of the country, including Marsabit town, only for it to stop suddenly? I am probably not the only one who believed that we should be looking forward to a season of plenty only to be disabused of the notion when it did not rain this month as promised.

Unless the government intervenes early, there will be great hunger in the land, the likes of which we have not seen in a long time.

The authorities must wake up at once and take immediate measures to keep mass starvation at bay. Hunger is a great incentive for violence, and there’s no lack for agitators waiting for just such an opportunity to stoke it amongst Kenyans. By now, the Ministry of Agriculture should have engaged top gear looking for food instead of waiting until the last minute to import grain from Mexico — via South Africa.

