By PETER WARUTERE

More by this Author

As 2017 comes to an end, one of the greatest challenges facing Kenyans is how to recharge the economy to restore growth and create jobs for the youth.

Politics has dominated the economy throughout the year, making it difficult for public and private investments to achieve their intended yields.

The economy is ending the year on a less than optimistic note with the World Bank projecting a growth rate of 4.9 per cent — the lowest in five years.

The impact of politics — coupled with a year-long drought and low credit growth — dampened the earlier projection of 5.5 per cent.

The agenda for 2018 should be economy, jobs and equity.

NATIONAL AGENDA

The starting point should be national dialogue on development, focusing on the transformative actions needed to underpin economic growth and expand opportunities for shared prosperity.

The key agenda should be on President Uhuru Kenyatta’s “Big 4” development priorities — food security, affordable housing, manufacturing and affordable health care.

Such dialogue would bring together stakeholders from the government, private sector, civil society and other interest groups to discuss radical actions likely to move Kenya to a substantially higher level of development.

FOOD SECURITY

It should focus, in a holistic way, on accelerating growth to seven per cent or eight per cent annually and, eventually, the dream rate of 10 per cent.

Tackling food security, for instance, is more urgent than before.

Projections by the United Nations for 2018 show that food insecurity among communities in pastoral and marginal areas is likely to persist until the long rains next year.

The government, therefore, ought to accelerate the investments in dams and irrigation schemes.

A transformative plan for the manufacturing sector is needed to stimulate industrial growth.

PRODUCTION

Even though industry is the backbone of economic growth, its contribution to the domestic and export economy remains particularly low.

The focus would be how to double the contribution from less than 10 per cent to over 20 per cent in the next five years.

Practical action will spur the stagnant manufactured exports and reduce imports, which continue to rise rapidly.

The government is making significant progress in the provision of universal health care, endorsed by the UN as part of its Sustainable Development Goals.

HEALTH

Studies show that helping the poor to cover basic costs of medical care, including outpatient expenses, has lifted more than a million people out of poverty and improved family subsistence.

Dialogue on how to deepen implementation of the free universal health care would, therefore, focus on expanding coverage, increasing efficiency and training more health professionals.

Decent and affordable housing is a big challenge for Kenyans with cost of land and bank credit being the two most difficult issues to deal with.

Kenya has a deficit of over two million houses and estimated to grow by 200,000 a year due to rapid urbanisation.

HOUSING

Banks have issued only 25,000 mortgages, implying that most Kenyans use savings and family resources to build homes.

The government and the private sector ought to discuss how to progressively reduce the housing deficit.

One option is for the national and county governments to accelerate public-private partnerships in low-cost housing projects.

Kenyans also need to discuss how to combat impunity, which threatens to destroy the values and fabric of the society.

CORRUPTION

Evidence of how much impunity negatively affects the people abound.

The transport sector is a bad testimony of chronic impunity as owners and drivers break the law at will, leading to increasing crashes.

Integrity of land titles, due to corruption and system failures at the lands offices, also makes it difficult for landowners to secure development finance.

Here is a window of opportunity — but it can close quickly if no action is taken to bridge the gaps that make it difficult for Kenya to achieve its development potential.