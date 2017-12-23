By CIUGU MWAGIRU

More by this Author

Just days after the African National Congress voted for a new boss in South Africa, it is all systems go for Liberia’s presidential poll runoff.

Slated for Boxing Day, it comes more than two months since the first round of the disputed election on October 10.

The earlier round saw 51-year-old George Weah of the Coalition for Democratic Change and Joseph Nyuma Boakai, 73, of the ruling Unity Party emerging the top two candidates.

However, neither garnered more than 50 per cent of the ballots cast.

FRAUD

At any rate, the results were annulled by the Supreme Court after Liberty Party’s Charles Brumskine, claimed the poll was marred by fraud.

But even with the support of other candidates, Brumskine could not convince the court to order a new election in which all the first round hopefuls could contest afresh.

If the runoff goes smoothly, it will result in Liberia’s first peaceful handover of power from one democratically elected leader to another in 73 years.

The winner will succeed President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, a Nobel Peace Laureate and Africa’s first elected female head of state, who will be stepping down after 12 years in office.

Sirleaf will then hopefully join the revered pantheon of African elder statesmen who have over the years left office peacefully.

ANC LEADERSHIP

The repeat Liberia poll comes just a week after the conclusion of elections for the presidency of South Africa’s ruling ANC.

The world was held in thrall by the poll on Monday, during which winning candidate Cyril Ramaphosa faced off with a formidable opponent, Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma.

Ramaphosa garnered 2,440 votes against his rival’s 2,261, replacing President Jacob Zuma as party boss.

At the same time, David Mabuza, who will deputise Ramaphosa, beat veteran cabinet minister Lindiwe Sisulu by getting 2,538 votes against her 2,159.

In Angola, Isaías Samakuva, the Unita opposition party president, was handed a new term on Saturday.

ANGOLA

His fourth term was due to expire in 2019, and he had announced plans to retire as party leader after being its presidential candidate in the August General Election.

During the polls, Unita came second with 26.7 per cent of the votes cast, against the ruling MPLA’s 61.07 per cent, and impressively produced 51 MPs against the latter’s 150.

The developments came amid the resumption, on December 18 in Addis Ababa, of the stalled South Sudan peace talks.

The “High Level Revitalisation Forum” was organised by the Intergovernmental Authority on Development.

SOUTH SUDAN

The summit was expected to revive a 2015 pact between President Salva Kiir and rebel leader Riek Machar.

The deal, however, collapsed amid a bloodbath when the latter was forced out of the country, putting paid to earlier peace efforts.

Unfortunately, given the country’s history of endless wars, commentators gave the forum few chances of success.

Sadly, not even a ceasefire between combatants was enough to assure the world that peace was in the offing — at last.

In Liberia, the decision to hold the poll in the middle of the festive was reached because authorities did not want to postpone it until 2018.

ECONOMY

The delay in holding the new round has wreaked havoc on the country’s economy, but that did not deter at least one party from calling for a postponement of the poll.

Pointedly the governing Unity Party, which was prominent during the first round of the vote, last week called for the halting of the December 26 runoff.

The party argued that the electoral agency had failed to implement an earlier order of the Supreme Court.

The directive was that the commission should clean up the voter roll.

The court said the electoral agency acted within the law to set the new runoff date, but ordered that the voters register be posted at polling centres before Tuesday’s vote.