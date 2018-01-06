By LUKOYE ATWOLI

According to the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) Act, the Authority was set up to, among other things, advise the government on matters relating to road transport and safety and basically manage the road transport system to ensure that it is safe for everyone.

The Act further interprets this mandate to include inspection, registration and licensing of motor vehicles, road safety research, policy, and strategy development, and the establishment and supervision of training, testing, and licensing of drivers on our roads.

The main deliverable of this Authority is a safe and efficient road transport system across the country. In order to deliver on this mandate, one would expect the composition of the board of this Authority to reflect the functions for which it was set up. Looking at the NTSA board, one begins to understand why the road transport sector is in such a shambles.

SPECIAL INTEREST

The board consists of a chairperson appointed by the President, Principal Secretaries responsible for Transport and Finance, the Attorney-General, the Inspector-General of Police, and six persons appointed by the Cabinet Secretary, two representing special interest groups in the transportation industry.

A Director-General completes the board, and the qualification for this position is a university degree and knowledge and experience in transport, law, public health, civil engineering, or economics.

For a board that is meant to oversee research, policy, and strategy development in order to ensure road safety, the composition is telling. One would be forgiven for thinking that it is a board set up to raise funds from road-users, and to uphold and enforce the interests of “special interest groups” (read matatu owners!), rather than to engage in any higher cerebral activity.

As a result of this board composition, and perhaps due to the resulting misreading of its mandate, the NTSA has become famous for mounting hidden speed cameras, administering breathalyser tests at night, and chasing speeding motorists on our highways.

ROAD SAFETY

There are no ground-breaking studies commissioned or conducted by the Authority on highway design and its implications on road safety, or on the factors associated with risky driver behaviour and how to mitigate them. There are no significant policy innovations designed by NTSA, and their typical reaction after a road crash has been to mount more road bumps and to ban the concerned public service vehicle operators.

Over the holidays, many lives have been lost in road crashes across the country, but especially around the Salgaa area on the Nakuru-Eldoret road.

The best the Authority has done in the past is to designate the area as a “black spot”, a practice they have perfected. Obviously, designating an area as a black spot does not reduce the risk of crashes.

If anything, it can be argued that erratic driving around that spot due to anxiety may increase the risk of crashes and collisions.

Perhaps after designating an area as a black spot some research is required to determine the causes of increased incidents in that area, and the measures necessary to mitigate this.

After the recent spate of crashes, the Authority has been running around like a headless chicken, issuing declaration after declaration that have little to do with improving road safety.

HARASSING MOTORISTS

They have focused on harassing motorists instead of facilitating safe transport. They have taken over the job of the National Police Service, purporting to arrest offenders and exposing them to ridicule. They have hidden their officers in roadside bushes in order to “trap” speeding motorists instead of explicitly warning drivers to observe speed limits and clearly indicating the penalties.

The Authority, in my view, has abdicated from its main raisôn d’etre, and has instead chosen the easy path of highly visible but functionally inefficient “crackdowns” targeting speeding vehicles and drunk drivers. The Act itself requires NTSA to conduct research after every crash to establish the causes, and advise the government on policy, legislative and strategic measures that need to be taken in order to improve safety at the spot.

The Authority should be re-engineered into a research and policy advisory body, and leave the police to do the job of law enforcement.