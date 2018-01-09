By NDERI NDIANI

At the governors induction retreat in Mombasa, Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu made an interjected in Deputy President William Ruto’s closing remarks, asking him to comment on how county governments should deal with the issue of pending bills — what accountants call “accounts payable”.

After the elections, the new governors found themselves at a crossroads, torn between clearing their predecessors’ bills and dealing with the more pressing political imperative: Implementing their manifestos.

Some counties are grappling with billions of shillings in pending bills, probably more than their equitable share of revenue. Unfortunately, this is on the backdrop of immense demand for development and poverty alleviation. But what causes such colossal bills?

REVENUES

Counties have a tendency to over-project local revenues in spite of overwhelming evidence of their incapacity to raise the revenues. As a result, and although they appear “balanced”, the gaping financial holes render the budget deficits with no concrete plans to bridge the funding gaps.

Regrettably, this does not deter the accounting officers from committing the governments based on the approved estimates.

It is either this ignorance, or weak budget performance reviews, that trigger budgetary adjustments in the form of supplementary budgets to revise the local revenue projection accordingly.

Generally, revenue targets are missed by such immense sums that most suppliers and contractors remain unpaid despite having invested even bank loans in supplying and rendering services.

Understandably, at the advent of devolution, no county had a clear baseline for local revenue estimations. Counties should use their quarterly revenue performance reviews and past collections as the baseline.

The Commission on Revenue Allocation should devise a revenue estimation model to guide counties in budgeting. Information sharing between the CRA and the Controller of Budget should enable the latter to put up stringent measures, including withholding monies, in instances of over-estimation of local revenues. Additionally, the de-link between planning, budgeting and implementation also contributes to the menace. In some cases, projects neither planned nor budgeted for are, nonetheless, implemented.

BUDGET

Contractors are oblivious of the risks of non-payment occasioned by the law barring accounting officers from making payments in the absence of requisite budgetary provisions.

It is paramount that they understand the budgets and financial dealings of their counties of interest.

A host of other factors influence the rocketing levels of pending bills — including poor debt management strategies, fiscal irresponsibility of accounting officers and a general reluctance to pay or budget for them.

Factors not attributable to counties include delay in the release of equitable share.

Typically, the last Exchequer release is done on the last day of the financial year, denying the counties room to discharge their payment obligations, not to mention the intermittent Ifmis payment system failures.

UNPAID BILLS

Should new administrations honour the pending bills? The DP said governors should ascertain the authenticity and propriety of the bills and pay.

The risks of non-payment are dire and would expose the counties to a multiplicity of lawsuits with enormous and undesirable consequences.

However, pending bills are not the preserve of county governments; the national government is contending with a similar challenge.

There is a need for a deliberate and incisive policy to address the problem of pending bills, which are becoming unsustainable. It should safeguard the private sector and cushion the economy from the vagaries of unpaid bills.

The issue of pending bills is a ticking time bomb that, if left unchecked, threatens to bring devolution to its knees.