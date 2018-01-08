By MACHARIA GAITHO

Even before it is properly constituted, the Jubilee government is divided, at war with itself and facing internal schisms over the Uhuru Kenyatta-William Ruto power-sharing and succession pact.

This incontrovertible fact cannot be masked by belated and limpid denials on social media or misplaced threats against journalists who tell it as it is.

Shooting the messenger and waging misguided wars against all independent institutions and platforms — the Judiciary, civil society, trade unions, media, professional associations, academia, constitutional commissions, watchdog bodies, et cetera — is the modus operandi of the Jubilee regime but will not disguise the reality of the rifts within.

THREATS

Juvenile threats against journalists that reported the all-too-apparent conflicts over the composition of the Cabinet only expose the helplessness of errand boys suffering illusions of power.

One would have expected that, after the long delay in securing a second term, starting with a nullified election of August 8 onto the eventual victory at a repeat poll, surviving a second Supreme Court petition and finally being sworn in on November 28, President Uhuru Kenyatta and Deputy President William Ruto would have wanted to hit the ground running.

Instead, they went through December without naming a new executive team, essentially leaving all the incumbents as caretaker Cabinet Secretaries who were, obviously, unable to embark on any meaningful work.

When President Kenyatta eventually deigned to name a new team last Friday, January 5, it was with his deputy conspicuously absent from his side.

Just as significantly, the President could manage to reveal no more than a third of the Cabinet, inciting a great deal of speculation on an apparent rift and also raising legitimate questions about the fate of the serving, or outgoing, ministers excluded from the list.

SACKED

That could only have added to the anxiety and sense of paralysis in the executive wing, and obviously prompted the newspaper headlines concluding that those not re-appointed had been sacked.

Such firm conclusions were, obviously, premature because the statement read by President Kenyatta did not at all state that any of the 13 ministers had been dropped or replaced.

However, the statement was also glaringly silent on their fate, leaving room for speculation.

The speech writers responsible for such an obvious omission that was bound to send tongues wagging obviously let the President down.

A delayed clarification to the effect that all ministers not in the list of those re-appointed remained in office until a further announcement was a case of too little too late.

The damage had already been done.

The fact is that they have all been left in a state of limbo, unsure of whether they will remain or be discarded, and likely to take being left out of the ‘first choice’ list as a sign of no confidence.

If any of the 13 have any pride, they would volunteer to leave with heads held high rather than remain nervously on the edge of their seats waiting for Mr Kenyatta and Mr Ruto to make up their minds.

TRAFFIC

But not many in Kenya would easily surrender the usual perks of office — such as half a police force as personal servants, privilege to break traffic rules and bully other motorists off the road, unlimited expense accounts and overseas travel and first choice at illicit pickings from the public coffers.

Beyond all that, however, is also a culture where appointment to political office is akin to being called to sit by the right hand of God.

Many simply bask in the glory and grandeur of being recognised by the President or DP. They become haughty and arrogant, and all too often begin to suffer delusions that they are small kings and queens in their own right.

Even when it becomes clear that they are unqualified and unsuitable for their jobs, or that they are no longer in favour, they will never do the honourable thing and voluntarily bow out.

They would rather stick it out until they are unceremoniously and contemptuously discarded like used toilet paper, to retrieve an old Kenyan political adage.

Perhaps it is time we changed that entire scenario by requiring that all presidential appointments cease with expiry of a presidential term.