There is need to is carry out urgent and road safety awareness, education and sensitisation on all road users.

The new drivers’ handbook curriculum to all driving schools should be enforced without exception.

The NTSA was created in 2011 in the boardrooms of the top officials of the ministry of Transport without the input from the public and other relevant stakeholders.

By DICKSON MBUGUA

It saddens me a great deal that we continue to lose thousands of our fellow citizens through preventable road crashes, despite all the best efforts to reform and bring sanity to the public transport sector.

We in Matatu Welfare Association, a body that was registered in 2001 with the mandate to represent the rights and interest of the matatu investors in the country, are perturbed with the increased rate of road fatalities over the past one month.

As concerned public transport stakeholders, it is our view that this situation should not be allowed to continue. Tackling this issue should begin with urgent restructuring of the National Transport and Safety Authority ( NTSA) into a more efficient and reliable agency.

PUBLIC TRANSPORT

The only time the public transport stakeholders were involved was in October 2014 at the KICC when we were called by the Cabinet Secretary for Transport and Infrastructure to endorse the bill that created the agency.

Therefore, there is urgent need to urgently review the NTSA Bill of 2012 to factor in the views of all stakeholders. It is important that we have a board member representing the entire public transport in the country. This representative will add value to the board decision-making.

Secondly, there is need to is carry out urgent and concerted rigorous road safety awareness, education and sensitisation on all road users.

These include pedestrians, private motorists, truckers, boda boda riders, as well as children both at home and schools among others.

BLACK SPOTS

Thirdly, it is also crucial that both the national county governments set up rescue centres at all black spots and train the residents in these areas on how to administer first aid since they are the first ones who come to the rescue of accident victims.

The new drivers’ handbook curriculum to all driving schools should be enforced without exception. The re-energised NTSA will be expected to audit the schools for compliance and deal with the errant ones.

There are supposed to be 35 driving lessons for training recruit drivers that takes three months but it has come to our knowledge that most schools only offer half of this. This takes away valuable training time for new drivers.

CORRUPTION

NTSA appears to have been caught up in the web of corruption that was previously confined to some traffic police and county law enforcers. A time has come for us to tackle this graft menace once and for all. I suggest that wananchi should be empowered to make citizens arrest of rogue drivers and corrupt traffic officials.

Finally, we also need to re-vet all the officers deployed to manage safety on our roads. Lifestyle audits should be done on them regularly to ascertain whether they are corruptly enriching themselves by compromising their work.