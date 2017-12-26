By MICHAEL MWENDA KITHINJI

Since the introduction of political pluralism in 1992 — save for 2002 — presidential election results in Kenya have always created intense discord, leading to loss of lives and property.

The latest crisis has led to calls for secession by those who feel alienated from power.

Although the 2010 Constitution attempts to address democratic deficit and community exclusion, it fundamentally erred in retaining the position of the presidency, which has been the source of disunity and instability since independence.

LIBERAL DEMOCRACY

Kenya desperately needs a governance system that will ensure equity, stability and national unity.

From experience, the presidential system cannot guarantee these ideals.

When African nations got independence, they adopted the Western political model of liberal democracy and centralised leadership with the president at the helm of power.

Liberal democracy demands that the exercise of power by elected representatives should be in accordance with the rule of law and moderated by a constitution that guarantees fundamental rights and freedoms and places constraints on the extent to which the will of the majority can be exercised against the rights of minorities.

POWER CONSOLIDATION

The rights of individuals and minorities were protected by a federal (majimbo) constitution, which dispersed power to the regions, and an independent Judiciary and Legislature that checked the Executive.

But this did not last. Soon, political leaders centralised power, turning Kenya into an autocratic State.

Driving the power grab was the presidency at the core of the executive arm of government.

The presidential consolidation of power was replicated in many other African countries.

At the heart of presidential despotism in Africa is its alien colonial roots, when European colonialism replaced the pre-colonial institutions with centralised dictatorships under White governors who terrorised and subjugated the citizens.

COLONIALISM

The small class of colonially socialised African elites who took power at independence were eager to mimic the departing colonial despots in form and style.

They quickly amassed power, squashed dissent and replicated the pomp and splendour of the metropolitan powers.

But they were weak and insecure, making them to utilise State violence against dissent.

The consequences include corruption, poverty, ethnic resentments and violence.

Presidential authoritarianism runs counter to the advanced governance systems of pre-colonial Africa that prevented the usurpation of power by despots.

SECESSION

Then States built firewalls against despotism through the acephalous method of state organisation, characterised by decentralised segmentary institutions for deliberating over community matters with decisions arrived at by consensus.

The radically democratic system gave all views equal weight — even the minority’s.

Councils of elders and spiritual mediums checked even monarchs’ powers.

The past 60 years clearly show the presidential system as a big let-down to the people.

However, while secession advocates have legitimate grievances, they should realise that dismembering the nation that they have toiled to build is self-defeating.

INCLUSIVITY

Furthermore, Africa does not need more fragmentation but, rather, better governance.

Secession has not borne any benefit to ordinary citizens of countries such as South Sudan and Eritrea, which declared self-determination recently.

Instead of tearing up Kenya, let all of us design an inclusive, democratic and egalitarian governance model that values deliberation and consultation over tyranny and alienation.