Statistics from the Nairobi Securities Exchange are gloomy: The fixed income securities segment, where debt instruments are traded, is dominated by government securities with a low showing for corporate bonds.

Last year, only East Africa Breweries Limited issued a corporate bond. Notably, there are only 33 corporate bonds listed in the segment. For an economy the size of Kenya’s, this is a poor showing.

Corporate bond issuances is an important marker of maturing domestic debt capital markets.

Further, ability to raise long-term debt is a critical element of well-functioning markets. In such a case, there is a need to take proactive legal and policy reforms to develop and strengthen the markets.

MARKET

A robust debt capital market is hinged on certain conditions — such as well-developed money markets, a wide pool of investors, supportive regulatory framework, efficient market infrastructure and trusted regulators.

The Kenyan market may have some of these salient features but more need to be done.

First is a review of the debt issuance obstacles in the capital markets’ listing rules.

For a company to float a corporate bond at the NSE, the prospective issuer is required to have declared after-tax profits in at least two of the previous three financial years. But this is unnecessarily deterring because profits, by their nature, are cyclical.

Restricting access to debt markets to only consistently profitable companies is unsound. It has an effect of excluding start-ups with potential and even profitable companies with a loss interlude after a bad year.

INVESTORS

Investors should be left to decide which bonds to invest in provided there is full disclosure by the issuer.

Prospective bond issuers are also required to maintain a gearing ratio (debt to equity) of 4:1 as at the latest balance sheet date. After floating a bond, the total indebtedness of an issuer (new issue included) should not exceed 400 per cent of its net equity and this has to be maintained while the debt instrument is outstanding.

This does not rhyme with a modern economy; it only restricts access to the debt markets, hindering their development. Provided that the issuer has solid fundamentals and is not taking an uncalculated risk, it should not be the work of regulations to link a company’s gearing levels to its financing decision.

These requirements should only form part of disclosure requirements.

Second, deepen the activities of government securities. Trends in countries with advanced capital markets show that a strong market for government securities is a precursor for a robust corporate bonds market.

DEBT

Government securities are credible benchmark assets for the entire debt market. They help in pricing and provide reliable hedging against interest rate risk mechanisms.

To its credit, the National Treasury has been regularly issuing Treasury bonds to cover budget deficits. Still, there is potential to deepen Treasury securities more.

One way of doing this is to facilitate the devolved units to tap debt capital markets to cover their financing deficits by floating county securities. The National Treasury, being a guarantor of county debts, should encourage such a move.

Were county governments to regularly do that, market liquidity would be boosted by a regular supply of the on-the-run securities and presence of large off-the-run security reserves.

That would enhance the market and curtain-raise the corporate bonds activities.

Third, streamline the debt market infrastructure by centralising the custody of all securities issued in the capital markets.

CENTRAL BANK

To purchase government securities, a prospective investor has to open a depository account with the Central Bank. To invest in corporate bonds, another such account with the Central Depository and Settlement Corporation (CDSC) is required.

These multiple accounts create inefficiency; custody of government securities ought to be transferred from the CBK to the CDSC.

For the many years the CBK has been the issuing agent for government securities, it has shown little charisma and incubated ineptitude.

Before the M-Akiba bonds, the CBK had excluded the ordinary mwanachi from government securities through restrictive pricing. Its procedures are manual and long-winded. It is time the role was stripped from it.

There is more than need to be done. However, these simple reforms would boost the efforts of creating stable and liquid debt capital markets in Kenya.