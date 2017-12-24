By DOROTHY KWEYU

In their never-ending shenanigans, MPs recently reviewed rules to raise their numbers in House committees in a blatant bid to line their pockets.

How callous at a time many ordinary Kenyans are staring at their worst Christmas because the economy is bleeding, thanks to a prolonged political stalemate triggered by the disputed August 8 General Election!

Coming after the Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC) cut their monthly salaries by 12 per cent, the move to have each of the 349 MPs in at least two committees was a fait accompli.

MPs are notorious for fighting one another over anything and everything except their perks — the one uniting factor between members of the ruling Jubilee Party and the main opposition party, the National Super Alliance (Nasa).

RIGGING

The phrase “principled leadership” is woefully alien to our MPs.

And that, sadly, is why Majority Leader Aden Duale could afford to mock opposition MPs in the run-up to the court battle pitting Jubilee candidate Uhuru Kenyatta and Nasa’s Raila Odinga following the disputed presidential election.

As Mr Odinga railed at Vifaranga vya kompyuta — (an allusion to computer-generated leaders in reference to what he claimed were fraudulently-elected Jubilee leaders) — his MPs diligently drew sitting allowances, beneficiaries of an election they purported to discredit.

What a powerful statement they would have made had they simply kept away from the House!

But such a stance only works in a situation where ‘principle’ and not ‘tumbocracy’ (whose coinage was that?) rules.

EALA

It would have been a more powerful statement than boycott of the October 26 repeat presidential election, which, in the end, proved to be an exercise in futility.

The recent selection of representatives to the East African Legislative Assembly (Eala) that has caused aggro in Nasa with representatives from constituent parties complaining that ODM, had short-changed them, is another case of greed.

Whether or not ODM is the dominant party in Nasa is neither here nor there.

Without member parties to support it, ODM cannot stand.

It, therefore, behoves its leadership to use the pro rata method of sharing out seats instead of hogging every available post for ODM members.

WAGE BILL

In ‘cheating’ Nasa constituent parties out of positions, including in House committees, ODM is exercising at the micro level what it is accusing Jubilee of doing at the national (macro) level.

What is happening among the MPs as they try to scuttle outgoing SRC boss Sarah Serem’s efforts at bringing sanity to the national wage bill is a manifestation of insatiable greed.

Minority Leader John Mbadi’s explanation that some MPs were complaining of being in only one committee while others were in as many as four, only exposes their greed.

If they were principled, they would not be ganging up to rip off the taxpayer.

WORK ETHIC

Instead, they would be seeking to seal the huge wage gap separating a few from the vast majority of Kenyans.

For, while MPs, Members of County Assemblies (MCAs) and holders of constitutional offices enjoy fat salaries, most Kenyans live on less than Sh200 a day.

MPs would be championing the work ethic by leading by example — earning each cent by dint of hard work instead of making technical appearances to justify ill-gotten allowances.

They would be spending more time with their constituents to know their needs instead of hanging around Parliament to extort cash from lobbies.

Parliament has passed some extremely negative laws simply because lobbyists paid lawmakers to push them through.

Substantiation? That is a story for another day.