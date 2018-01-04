By CAXTON MUUNE

The government has mounted a massive operation to contain the fatal accidents now at alarming proportions.

But due to a combination of factors, including an acute deficit in institutional capacity, little progress is being made. There are serious concerns that the situation could worsen in the absence of quick deployment of superior road safety technologies and programmes.

Functional road safety management is fundamentally a risk control undertaking and involves the intricate process of ‘identification, assessment and control’ of risk exposures to potential accidents. That enables the development, implementation and enforcement of evidence-based countermeasures with capabilities to reduce road accidents, particularly along the dangerous sections christened “black spots”.

The Domino Theory on human causes of accidents describes an accident as “one factor in a sequence of five factors that result in injury”, which sets off a chain of actions or reactions towards an avoidable accident as a condition of cultural or social values, as well as principles and practices of a region and/or community.

ACCIDENT

The Destructive Release-Energy Theory, on the engineering causes, defines an accident as a “physical force in the transfer of such amounts of energy at such speeds the inanimate and animate structures are destroyed during accidents”. According to this theory, it is the structural engineering failures that cause accidents because it is possible to build crash-resistant automobiles to protect passengers and save lives in horrific accidents.

A review and analysis of the multiple accidents during the recent festive season show the main cause of the many deaths in the high-capacity buses as defective safety engineering design, compounded with low-quality materials used in the building of the long-haul buses, hence lack of adequate passenger protection against injury.

The primary purpose of the passenger cabin is the provision of a reasonable protective cushion that should withstand certain amounts of the colliding forces. That means these locally assembled buses have inherent safety engineering structural failures and this is the reason why they crumble and shred like paper tissue on impact.

CERTAIN ROADS

A secondary cause of accidents is the sub-standard safety engineering design, construction and maintenance of roads which do not have basic signs, signals and markings. This is the cause of many accidents along specific sections with similar driving conditions on certain roads.

Some high-capacity buses have been fitted with overhang extensions to modify the design and create extra space on a manually lengthened shorter frame chassis through adulteration of the original factory specifications. These do not meet minimum safety engineering standards.

Road signs, signals and markings are essential road safety engineering requirements and, because of lack of them, drivers are not provided with the fundamental tools they so badly need on dangerous sections.

Some drivers do not have basic knowledge of the high-risk exposures associated with driving. This means traffic operations on the national roads are in the hands of drivers not adequately trained on the necessary skills and techniques to meet the high demands of challenging driving situations. These include driving along black spots and/or the effects of reduced visibility on dark sections without appropriate lighting at night.

EMERGENCY

Night driving poses serious challenges because the reduced visibility shortens the field of vision, reducing the time and space needed to act or react in an emergency. This was the case in the chain accidents, one involving as many as 15 vehicles at Salgaa.

Drivers should be made to understand and appreciate the nature and characteristics of the human body and mind as well as the aerodynamics of the various forces counteracting around a vehicle in motion at various speeds. This will enable them to make proper judgment and act or react according to the unique circumstances such as the minimum stopping distances needed to safely control a vehicle during a highway emergency.

Even with the ban on night driving, high-capacity buses could get involved in day-time accidents that could result in even higher casualties. This is because the structural failures are yet to be identified and examined to determine how to reinforce the passenger cabins for protection against serious injuries during accidents.

The ban on night driving for the high-capacity buses is, therefore, ill-advised.

Mr Muune, director of Africa Road Safety Services Limited, is a former technical advisor to KEPSA Committee on National Integrated Transport Policy (2007-2009). [email protected]