By DAVIS BARASA

Tourism is one of the key mainstays of the Kenyan economy.

However, its performance has, for a long time, been adversely affected mainly by international and homegrown terrorism and, recently, heightened political uncertainty due to the cut-throat political competition.

Kenya is one of the countries with, perhaps, the most progressive constitutions, which guarantees the basic freedoms and has a bill of rights envied regionally and beyond.

Nevertheless, as we exercise these inalienable freedoms and rights enshrined in our Constitution, we must put Kenya first.

PEACE

We need to recognise that Kenya belongs to all of us.

Therefore, each side of the political divide should demonstrate restraint by taking decisions that are in the best national interest.

They must provide leadership that nurtures inclusivity and not exclusivity — preach peace as opposed to singing war songs, reach out to each other and not chest-thump, respect diversity of opinion as opposed to receding to their comfort zones.

Political brinkmanship is an ingredient for chaos. Dialogue is the way to go.

For instance, together we can propel Kenya forward by projecting a conducive environment for tourism.

ELECTIONS

Tourism used to be fondly referred to as the "goose that lays the golden egg".

But since when then-President Daniel arap Moi, under Kanu, navigated Kenya into a de jure one-party State after the 1982 failed coup d’état, tourism has received quite a beating.

This is especially so during general elections, which often beget violence.

Save for 2002, Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS) data confirms a consistent downturn in Kenya’s tourism during and after the general election years of 1992, 1997, 2007, 2013 and 2017, the latest being one of our most prolonged and delicate electioneering periods.

The political uncertainties have, in most cases, interfered with tourism peak seasons. Yet these nightmares are avoidable.

VANTAGE POINT

Perhaps, we can put in place credible, transparent, verifiable processes and systems, reinforced with strengthened electoral infrastructure that guarantee a free and fair election.

Moreover, it may be time to relook at constitutional provisions that provide for a winner takes it all situation with a view to changing it.

Tourism thrives in a peaceful and tranquil environment. Kenya has been — and still is — one of the most peaceful in the region.

Coupled with the diverse tourism products and the warm and hospitable people, it has been the unique selling proposition.

Image building is a shared responsibility and not a preserve of the media and tourism authorities.

We can provide pro bono ‘ambassadorial’ services whenever we travel abroad or interact with foreigners.

SECURITY

With two major United Nations agencies having their headquarters in Nairobi, Kenya is strategically positioned in the meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions (Mice) business industry.

Improvement of security, spearheaded by our defence forces, has seen incidents of terrorism reduced.

This, with the relative political tranquility of 2016, may have contributed to the country hosting a number of high-profile international conferences and meetings.

These include the 14th United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (Unctad 14) and the 6th Tokyo International Conference on African Development (Ticad VI).

REVENUE

In 2015 were two high-profile visits, by then-US President Barack Obama and Pope Francis, which were a significant endorsement of Kenya as a safe destination.

Becoming an allure for Mice has been cushioning the downturn trends in tourism.

KNBS data shows Kenya had 1.339 million international visitor arrivals last year, earning the country Kenya Sh99.7 billion, compared to 1.180 million and Sh84.6 billion in 2015.

But will these trends be sustained? The answer is, obviously, a big No.

Not with the extended toxic political environment that threatens to kill the “golden goose that lays the golden egg”.

We must rethink our political approach to retain our position not only as a leading tourist and Mice destination but also a preferred destination for local and foreign direct investment.